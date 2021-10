It was another "hot" week in commodities, with the highest CPI reading since July 2008, at 5.4% annually. Food inflation rose to 4.5%, the highest reading since 2011 and showing no signs of slowing down. I cannot stress how important it is to have a "real asset" basket in your investment portfolio. Many of you choose Gold and Silver as your tangible assets to combat inflation (I have some too); however, I suggest broadening those pure price plays across several markets. Running down the numbers on the week Copper +10%, on the month Gasoline +12%, Platinum +12% and looking at the "Fear Gauge" the VIX is -25%, ultimately throwing caution to the wind.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO