DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons could be without their top overall pick when they tip-off on Wednesday in their preseason opener against the San Antonio Spurs (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). Detroit’s No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham has been sidelined for several practices with a mild ankle injury and it is uncertain if he will be able to suit up.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO