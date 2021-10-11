CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can't Get Oversold or Overbought Enough

Cover picture for the articleEveryone seems to be so bearish whenever the topic of inflation comes up. I am old enough to remember inflation in the 1970s. My parents had no patience to wait in gas lines so they sent me and my sister -- with our brand new drivers licenses -- on the even and odd days to wait for them to fill our tanks.

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
Street.Com

After a Tough Week to 'Bear,' All Eyes Are on Earnings

The bears started the week fat and happy as macro concerns swirled and the corrective action was gaining traction. There were worries that a very hot consumer price index report would drive the market back down to recent lows. The report hit on Wednesday morning and was quite ugly, but roughly in line with expectations. There was some momentary selling, but it didn't last long. The buyers started to jump in, and the entire mood of the market began to shift.
Street.Com

9 Energy Stock Picks to Pump Up Your Portfolio

Stocks quotes in this article: EPD, VLO, KMI, PBA, TRP, COP, APA, DVN, MMP. Oil prices have more than doubled since their summer lows, with WTI crude now holding near $80. Reflecting this strength, the energy sector has been a top performer, and several leading investment experts and contributors to MoneyShow.com remain long-term bulls on the sectorHere's a look at nine of their current top buysElliott Gue, Energy & Incom...
Street.Com

This Market Is the Bulls' to Lose

The market did a great job of building on the upbeat action that developed following the consumer price index numbers and Fed minutes on Wednesday. All the indexes gapped up to start the day and then barely pulled back. The buying did slow later in the day, but it was the first time the S&P 500 had a gap-up open and a close at the highs in a very long time.
MarketWatch

Lucid Diagnostics stock opens about 9% below the IPO price, and keeps falling

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. was jeered in its public debut, as the New York-based medical diagnostics technology company's stock opened on the Nasdaq 8.9% below its initial public offering price, and kept falling. The company raised $70.0 million, as it sold 5.0 million shares in its IPO, which priced overnight at $14 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The stock's first trade was at $12.75 at 11:03 a.m. Eastern for 365,210 shares. With about 37 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the first trading price valued the company at about $471.65 million. The stock has dropped further since, and was recently trading down 22.1% at $10.91. The stock's weak opening comes on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rallied 2.0% in midday trading while the S&P 500 gained 1.6%.
Street.Com

At Least We've Got Good Breadth

Thursday was one of those days in the market that bulls will love and bears will hate. The bulls will love it, because the indexes were up so much. And the beloved tech stocks caught a bid, after being so unloved for a month. The bears will nitpick that upside volume was on 77% of total volume and that many stocks closed off the high of the day. They will also cite the resistance right here with the 50-day moving average on the S&P 500.
Street.Com

This Portfolio Manager Says That Earnings Are 'Looking Pretty Good'

The market is rallying on Thursday, Oct. 14. TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted that this rally comes a day after a faster-than-expected reading for September inflation in the United States, which returned to a 13-year high, and minutes detailing the Fed's aim of tapering the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases later this year, and investors now how a much-clearer picture of both the macroeconomic backdrop and the central bank's likely reaction.
Street.Com

Where Are the Bond Vigilantes When You Need Them?

Stocks quotes in this article: COST, WMT, TGT, GLD. We just passed the 40-year anniversary of America's highest interest rate environment in historyThe Wall Street Journal ran this headline in its weekend editionThey highlighted the very valid point that nobody knew then, that the "top was in" and rates were about to fall, precipitously at first, and then continue in that downward trend for four fu...
MarketWatch

Avis stock falls after Morgan Stanley recommends selling, saying it's too early for the 'mega-fleet bull case'

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Thursday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Billy Kovanis recommended investors sell, saying it's too early for investors to be betting on the "mega-fleet bull case." The stock has now lost 4.8% since it closed at a record $153.39 on Tuesday, but has still more than doubled (up 103.6%) over the past three months and rocketed 291.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced just 18.1% this year. Kovanis downgraded Avis to underweight, after cutting the rating to equal weight in March 2021. Although he raised his...
Street.Com

The Best Trading Right Now Is Mostly in Bitcoin Mining Names

Stocks gapped higher for the second day in a row but aren't gaining as much intraday traction as they did yesterday. Breadth is running around 5400 gainers to 2500 decliners which is okay but not spectacular. New 12 month highs have expanded to over 400, which is a nice increase but far from extreme.
Street.Com

Reality Sets In That Inflation Isn't Going Anywhere

Anyone who has filled their gas tank, gone grocery shopping or had a rental lease renew in 2021 knows inflation for some time now has been running much higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% targetAfter months of stating that these rises were "temporary" and "transitory," reality is starting to set in at the central bank based on its changing commen...
Street.Com

Charts and Breadth Flash Green While Insiders Remain Sellers

While the charts and breadth statistics improved in Thursday's market action, some of the McClellan OB/OS Oscillators are now overbought while insiders have not eased their selling activity, which is at levels that have frequently presaged market weakness as described below. These factors are restraining us from being more enthusiastic...
Street.Com

3 Utilities for Safe and Growing Dividends

As the S&P 500 has nearly doubled off its bottom last year, it has become especially challenging for income-oriented investors to identify stocks with attractive dividends and reasonable valuationsThe utility sector has become interesting lately, as it has incurred a ~10% correction in the last month due to fears of higher inflation in the future ...
Street.Com

XOP Looks Like a Buy as Crude Climbs Higher

A weekly chart of the West Texas Intermediate crude oil (below) shows a multi-year upside breakout. Trading crude oil futures can make you grow old fast, so a "knock on" play, I believe, is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange-traded fund (XOP) . In this daily...
Street.Com

Paychex Continues Its Long-Term Bullish Trend

When we reviewed the charts of Paychex (PAYX) on Oct. 5 we wrote that "Hold longs, but raise stops to $106 from $102. We should reach our $125 target early in the fourth quarter." Let's check in again and see how the rally is progressing. In the updated daily bar...
