Race to find fraud begins with a false start

There are lots of things you could do with nearly three-quarters of a million dollars. Wisconsin is choosing to spend that money on a witch-hunt marred by mistakes and bumbles. Wisconsin legislative leaders allocated $688,000 in a taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 presidential election. The hunt for fraud has gotten off to an inauspicious start. An email to clerks across the state was filled with typos and because of its suspicious email address, was marked as spam by many clerk’s emails. The leader of the investigation, a former conservative judge who claims the election was stolen, demanded the mayors of five Wisconsin cities meet behind closed doors in a Brookfield strip mall to review their election procedures. The request was vague, but apparently seeks some information already readily available online. He also admitted he doesn’t know how elections work. Then why is he leading the investigation? Now in the latest twist the subpoenas for records has been rescinded, and clerks will no longer have to meet at that strip mall to testify. If this were a race, it would have been declared a false start. Meanwhile, leaders of the investigation admit they won’t have their work done by the end of the month. This bungled investigation is not needed, as there has been no viable evidence of fraud, and as an independent state agency is conducting its own investigation into the election. Seems there are a lot of better things the state could have spent all this money on.