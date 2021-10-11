Nonbanks are hiking conforming loan limits

The definition of the word “holiday” seems open to debate, as some states, and companies, working on holidays like Monday’s. Words are important. It’s mortgage principal, not principle. Farther mostly referred to “distance,” and further mostly referred to “quantity or degree.” "How much farther do we have to walk?" And "Upon further reflection, I agree." Words, and actions, are at the basis of the spate of lawsuits facing companies. Attorney Brian Levy’s latest piece addresses the question, “Who Owns the Customer Relationship.” Tammy Richards’ lawsuit against loanDepot has made its way around the industry as a look inside the alleged inner workings for a publicly held company. And in New Jersey courts, former Residential Home Funding Corp. (RealFi) marketing manager and director of marketing, Georganne Youngclaus, is suing the company on grounds of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. Youngclaus allegedly faced a “severe and pervasive pattern of mentally and physically abusive conduct, sexual harassment and gender discrimination.” All of the individuals mentioned in the lawsuit are either no longer employed at RealFi or are in non-supervisory positions. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Arch MI: submit your toughest MI underwriting questions and most challenging scenarios at ASK Arch MI.)

LAW ・ 8 DAYS AGO