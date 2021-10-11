CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Nonbanks are hiking conforming loan limits

By Maria Volkova
Housing Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier in the month, PennyMac Financial and United Wholesale Mortgage publicly announced that they are each raising their conforming loan ceilings by 14%, nearly two months ahead of the Federal Housing Finance Agency‘s official decree. They’re not the only ones getting a jump on new conforming loan limits. Rocket Mortgage...

www.housingwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Housing Wire

Wells Fargo reports lower origination volume in Q2

Wells Fargo originated $51.9 billion worth of mortgages in the third quarter, down slightly from $53.2 billion in the previous quarter. The depository’s retail business made up most of its origination volume from July to September, coming in at $32.5 billion, while the correspondent channel produced $16.7 billion worth of mortgages.
MARKETS
Housing Wire

Fannie Mae: Mortgage rates and home prices will rise in ’22

Economists at Fannie Mae expect an increase mortgage rates and home prices in 2022 due to higher inflation, a tightening of monetary policy, and low home inventory. Fannie Mae in its October economic forecast said it expects the 30-year fixed rate mortgage to average 3.3% in 2022, up from 3.1% the GSE projected last month. Fannie attributed the uptick in interest rates to the Federal Reserve’s expected tapering of asset purchases, including mortgage backed securities.
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Fannie Mae’s sales of reperforming loans are on the rise

Sales of reperforming loans nosedived in 2020 as the pandemic took root in America, but sales volume appears to have recovered with vigor, based on an analysis of RPL offerings for government-sponsored enterprise Fannie Mae. The GSE earlier this month announced its 23rd sale of reperforming loans, which are defined...
CREDITS & LOANS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Rocket, Homepoint, FOA raise Fannie, Freddie conforming loan limits

Rocket Cos., Finance of America Mortgage and Homepoint have joined PennyMac and United Wholesale Mortgage in raising their conforming loan limit to $625,000, likely looking to drive earnings at a time when mortgage volume is expected to shrink. All are publicly traded, with four of the companies having listed since...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conforming Loan#Housing Affordability#Nonbanks#Pennymac Financial#United Wholesale Mortgage#Fhfa#Rocket Mortgage
Housing Wire

Interfirst Mortgage raises $175 million

Chicago-based mortgage originator Interfirst Mortgage Co. has raised $175 million to accelerate growth and fund new technologies, just 16 months after relaunching its operations. Principals of the private holding company StoicLane led the round, the firms said on Wednesday. Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, MFA Financial, various family offices,...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Forbearance declines at the fastest pace in a year

Servicers’ forbearance portfolio volume declined at the fastest rate in a year, as mortgage holders exit COVID-19 plans, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Exits are expected to pick up the pace in the weeks ahead due to economic improvement. The total number of loans in forbearance decreased by...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Experts on strategies servicers should employ in 2022

Today’s HousingWire Daily features an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies they should employ in 2022. During this conversation, CoreLogic’s chief economist Frank Nothaft, its senior leader of advanced delivery engines Sapan Bafna and Pete Carroll, the company’s...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Hiking
Housing Wire

New Residential scoops up fix-and-flip lender

New Residential Investment Corp. announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Genesis Capital LLC, a fix-and-flip lender, from Goldman Sachs. New Residential said that it expects Genesis to originate close to $2 billion of loans in 2021 and that the fix-and-flip lender has originated over 12,000 loans since 2014.
ECONOMY
thejenatimes.net

Higher loan limit now available through USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is announcing a higher loan limit will be available for borrowers seeking a guaranteed farm loan starting Oct. 1, 2021, from $1.776 million to $1.825 million. “Farm loans are critical for our customers’ annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs, and cash flow,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said. “Raising the guaranteed loan limit…
CREDITS & LOANS
Housing Wire

Mortgage credit-score hopeful VantageScore has a new CEO

VantageScore Solutions announced this week its longtime CEO Barrett Burns would step down and Silvio Tavares, a financial services and fintech veteran, will fill the role. Tavares has held senior positions at Visa and Fiserv\First Data, and most recently led the Digital Commerce Alliance, a global trade association which counted Bank of America, Discover, MasterCard and Microsoft among its members. Burns will stay on as vice chairman, a newly created position at VantageScore.
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Redwood Trust plants flag in the massive home equity market

Redwood Trust CEO Christopher Abate laid out a bold vision of growth for the real estate investment trust at an investor conference in New York City last month. Part of that vision included finding ways to tap into the nation’s multitrillion-dollar pool of home equity. To that end, Redwood Trust...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Housing Wire

Closing costs are up, but there’s a catch

The average closing costs for a single-family home increased 12.3% during the first six months of 2021, according to a report published this week by analytics vendor ClosingCorp. And significantly higher home prices were the culprit. According to ClosingCorp, the average closing costs nationally came in at $6,837 including taxes...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Mortgage rates hit highest level since April

The average 30-year-fixed mortgage rose seven basis points to 3.05% for the week ending Oct. 14, to its highest level since April, according to Freddie Mac’s latest PMMS survey of mortgage rates. Two weeks ago, rates rose 13 basis points to 3.01%, eclipsing the 3% mark for the first time...
REAL ESTATE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Sales Jobs; LO, Customer, Non-Owner, CRM UW Productivity Products; Conforming Loan Amounts; Lawsuits

The definition of the word “holiday” seems open to debate, as some states, and companies, working on holidays like Monday’s. Words are important. It’s mortgage principal, not principle. Farther mostly referred to “distance,” and further mostly referred to “quantity or degree.” "How much farther do we have to walk?" And "Upon further reflection, I agree." Words, and actions, are at the basis of the spate of lawsuits facing companies. Attorney Brian Levy’s latest piece addresses the question, “Who Owns the Customer Relationship.” Tammy Richards’ lawsuit against loanDepot has made its way around the industry as a look inside the alleged inner workings for a publicly held company. And in New Jersey courts, former Residential Home Funding Corp. (RealFi) marketing manager and director of marketing, Georganne Youngclaus, is suing the company on grounds of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. Youngclaus allegedly faced a “severe and pervasive pattern of mentally and physically abusive conduct, sexual harassment and gender discrimination.” All of the individuals mentioned in the lawsuit are either no longer employed at RealFi or are in non-supervisory positions. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Arch MI: submit your toughest MI underwriting questions and most challenging scenarios at ASK Arch MI.)
LAW
American Banker

California cracks down on nonbanks that charge overdraft fees

A new California law will limit the ability of nonbanks to charge overdraft fees by effectively banning the deposit of state public assistance funds into certain accounts that feature the charges. The law, signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, is likely to affect both payday lenders that offer...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy