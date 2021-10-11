CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McDermott: "Everyone Had a Hand in This"

the buffalo bills
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media following the 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Topics include; the lightning delay, the last touchdown drive, and the play of the defense.

www.buffalobills.com

