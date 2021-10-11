Sean McDermott: "Everyone Had a Hand in This"

Sean McDermott and Shaq Buchanan are two training camp deals with bigger reputations around their fanbase than most of these kinds of players on other teams. McDermott was one of the Memphis Grizzlies two two-way players last season, splitting time between the main roster in spurts and with the Memphis Hustle down with the G-League Bubble, or Gubble. Fans are familiar with his game from the times he played for an injury-riddled roster, as well as his prominent role in the Summer League a few months back. However, he was cut from his two-way deal, which was given to rookie Yves Pons.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO