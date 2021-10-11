Tampa Bay Rays on brink of elimination heading into Game 4 against Red Sox

Dusty Baker has taken five different teams to the postseason, and as MLB.com’s writer Brian McTaggart noted this week, “he became the only one to win at least five division titles with five different clubs,” when his Houston Astros claimed the American League West crown, so how does he feel going into the ALDS matchup with the Chicago White Sox, which starts at 4:07 PM ET this afternoon in Minute Maid Park? Where is the veteran manager’s confidence-level?

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO