Tampa Bay Rays on brink of elimination heading into Game 4 against Red Sox
BOSTON - The Boston Red Sox may seem to have the momentum right now, but it’s not over for the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston beat Tampa Bay 6-4 in 13 innings on Christian Vazquez’s walk-off, two-run homer. The Rays had a chance to score in the 13th inning of the third game in the ALDS, but a fluke play on Kevin Kiermaier’s long ball stranded him at second base, and kept Yandy Diaz from scoring. The bounced off a wall, off the Red Sox infielder and into Boston’s bullpen.www.fox13news.com
