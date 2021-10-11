CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victory Monday: Bills Beat Kansas City

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out some of the best celebrations and reactions from the Bills 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in this edition of Victory Monday!

NBC Sports

Buffalo Bills thump Kansas City Chiefs on the night that changed it all in the AFC

There was a play Sunday night in the rain in Kansas City that encapsulated the 2021 version of Josh Allen perfectly. If you stayed up till midnight, you saw it. Bills up 31-20 at the Chiefs’ 24-yard line, driving for insurance, seven minutes left in the game. Allen took off running up the middle, his receivers covered on the outside. It looked like the 237-pound Allen could bull his way through the sparse coverage in the middle of the field and make it all the way for a touchdown. But he didn’t.
NFL
buffalowdown.com

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Early storylines to watch in Week 5

These are some of the early storylines for the Buffalo Bills heading into Week 5. When the 2021 schedule came out, the one game that probably was the first one Buffalo Bills fans looked for was when they would play the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills, and the rest of...
NFL
SportsGrid

NFL Preview: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills will look to exact a small slice of revenge against the Chiefs when they head back to the site of their AFC Championship loss. Buffalo lost the game 38-24 after jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. The Chiefs went on to the Super Bowl but were beaten handily by the Buccaneers, 31-9.
NFL
newschain

Andy Reid makes history as Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made NFL history as his current side defeated his former employers the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The 42-30 victory saw Reid become the first coach in the competition to win 100 games, including play-offs, with two franchises. Patrick Mahomes threw five...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Plenty of Buffalo Bills on injury list ahead of Kansas City Chiefs game

The Buffalo Bills may have coasted to a win on a rainy afternoon last Sunday, but they didn’t emerge from their game unscathed. Several players popped up on the injury report after Wednesday’s practice, and three starters worked off to the side all day. The first is Matt Milano (hamstring), who was already listed as day-to-day. It’ll be a stretch to see if he can loosen up in time for the game, but at least he has an extra seven hours to recover with Buffalo’s late start. The second is Greg Rousseau (toe). The toe injury wasn’t known during or after the game, but may explain why Rousseau only played a season-low 38 percent of snaps in the win. The last was special teams captain Taiwan Jones (hamstring), who also left the Houston game with his injury.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Watch highlights from Kansas City Chiefs’ 42-30 victory against the Eagles

The Chiefs offense scored a half-dozen touchdowns and piled up 471 yards in Sunday’s 42-30 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia. Add in the Eagles output and the teams combined for 932 yards of offense. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and had a 131.0 quarterback rating. With...
NFL
kshb.com

Kansas City man, Bills fan reflects on the fandom's traditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — John Rood had no choice. "You don't choose to be a Bills' fan," Rood said. "You're born into this." But Rood, a Rochester, New York, native and Kansas City transplant, wouldn't have it any other way. Rood heads up one of the Buffalo Bills fan groups...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers trade for CB Ahkello Witherspoon is hard to make sense of

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded a future fifth-round draft choice for a cornerback who has rarely seen the field. Here’s why this trade hasn’t made sense. You would think that a team that lost two quality players in Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton this offseason might be in need of some cornerback help. You would also think that after trading for an athletic, outside cornerback like Ahkello Witherspoon that he might actually see the field.
NFL
Audacy

Stefon Diggs has ‘maximum confidence’ in Bills’ offense against Kansas City

Stefon Diggs, last year’s NFL leader in receiving yards with 1,535, has had October 10th circled on his calendar for quite some time. That’s when he and the Bills will face Kansas City, the team that ended their season in 2020. The Chiefs held court with a decisive win over Buffalo in January’s AFC Championship, a loss that still eats at Diggs almost nine months later.
NFL
Derrick

Bills head to Kansas City for AFC title rematch with Chiefs

BUFFALO (3-1) at KANSAS CITY (2-2) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Johnny Russell scores twice as Sporting Kansas City beats the Houston Dynamo in KCK

Whenever the name Preki comes up in conversation, it usually means good things. That was certainly the case Sunday in Sporting Kansas City’s 4-2 win over the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park, when Johnny Russell scored a penalty in the 16th minute. Russell tied a Sporting KC record by...
MLS

