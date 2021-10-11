CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky & Indiana Folks Celebrate Fall Break In Photos (GALLERY)

By Angel Welsh
Fall Break was last week for a lot of folks. Many packed up and left town while others had a staycation or did nothing at all and they shared it with us. Angel here and we love going on vacation as much as the next person but I have never been out of town on Fall Break. We always have to work and it just never works out for us to leave. However, for many, it is the only time of year they go and for others, they much prefer staying home and piddle around town or within driving distance.

Kentucky IGA Bakery Employee Taught Herself How to Make the Most Stunning Cakes

Owensboro IGA Bakery employee is getting some major attention for her awesome cake decorating skills. Molly Robinson recently moved to Owensboro from Louisville where she worked for another grocery chain as a cake decorator. We couldn't be more excited that she brought her talents to our community because she is incredibly talented and the most amazing part she's self-taught.
Nightmares End Haunted House-Huge Indoor/Outdoor Attraction In Kentucky

Have you ever heard the family that scares together stays together? It's true of the Alder family from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. They've been scaring together for 17 years. Everyone is looking for the scariest, most unique, terrifying, and fun haunted houses this time of year. We have been searching high and low to find ones within a decent driving distance we think you all will absolutely love.
Jason Aldean Equipment Transport Crashes Near Kentucky-West Virginia Line

It's already been a long day for some of Jason Aldean's people. And it all began with a scary accident early Thursday morning. Aldean's Back in the Saddle Tour is scheduled for a stop in Charleston, West Virginia Thursday evening, October 14th, and that's where his equipment bus was headed when it was involved in a crash at 5 AM on the morning of the 14th. The accident occurred on Interstate 64 in Huntington, West Virginia just on the other side of the Kentucky state line.
30 Kentucky Businesses with the Largest Number of Employees

Who knows? This might just be what you've been looking for if you're seeking employment or planning to change jobs. It's a list of businesses with the most employees in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and, I have to tell you, it has been a fascinating read. I'm not exactly SURPRISED by what I've seen on the list. I just didn't know how large the workforce was for each of these companies.
Huge Children’s Fall Rummage Sale This Weekend in Owensboro

Do the kids need fall and winter clothing? This weekend there's a huge children's rummage sale you do not want to miss. It's Angel's bargain of the week. Angel here and this week's bargain may be one of my best yet. Not just because I am hosting the sale but because it is super duper uper (is that a word) cheap!
Grand Opening of Bubble Tea Talk in Owensboro, Kentucky

Bubble Tea Talk is having its Grand Opening on Wednesday. What is Bubble Tea you may ask? It's a delicious drink that originated in Taiwan and is now sweeping the nation. And, soon Owensboro too. Take a look around and check out the menu here!. The Grand Opening of Bubble...
Snuggle Baby Goats at This Southern Indiana Farm

Let's face it. There are few things more adorable, more wholesome, and more stress-reducing than baby animals. About the only thing better than watching baby animals is cuddling baby animals and one Southern Indiana farm will let you do just that with their "Baby Goat Experience." Located in Scottsburg, Indiana...
Ten Teams Set for the 2022 Lip Sync Battle in Owensboro, Kentucky

It's coming back and the field is set! The 2022 Lip Sync Battle, which will be the 5th annual for Puzzle Pieces here in Owensboro, is coming back to the Owensboro Convention Center in January. And, this morning here at WBKR, we're excited to reveal, for the first time, the ten teams that will be taking the stage to compete. Here's a look at your official lineup!
Reba McEntire Coming to Lexington

Could it be safe to say you haven't REALLY been entertained until you've been entertained at a Reba McEntire concert?. I've seen her a number of times, but the last time was in Roberts Stadium in Evansville, so that gives you some idea of how long ago it's been. In...
Inspirational Jammin’ for St. Jude Event Coming to Philpot, KY

For years, Gavin Howard and his family have been supporting the incredible work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Since the very first time Gavin appeared on the WBKR St. Jude Radiothon, the family has been fully committed to raising money for St. Jude to help fight childhood cancer. And they have been a force to be reckoned with. Thus far, they've helped raise in excess of $40,000 and they've done so by selling new St. Jude-inspired t-shirts every year and rallying the kids at St. Mary of the Woods and Trinity High School behind the fundraising cause as well.
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

