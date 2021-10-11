CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

CHASE AND CRASH TAKES OUT RICHMOND STOP LIGHT

By Jeff Lane
 5 days ago

(Richmond, IN)--An overnight police chase and crash took out a stoplight at North 12th and A in Richmond. It happened at just past midnight Monday morning. Police tried to stop a wanted Ohio woman in a stolen SUV. She crashed as she began to flee at about 65 miles per hour and took out a light pole, which also brought down the actual stoplight at the intersection. She was taken to Reid Health to be checked out. Her name has not yet been released.

