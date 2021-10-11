CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REID REMAINS ON CRITICAL BED STATUS

By Jeff Lane
 5 days ago

(Richmond, IN)--Reid Health has issued a statement saying that resources remain strained and it remains on critical bed status despite the recent downward trend in Covid-19 cases. Back on 22nd of last month, Reid had a pandemic-high 87 confirmed cases. That had dropped to 45 by Monday morning. Since September 1, there have been 60 deaths across Reid’s eight-county service area with the vast majority of the deaths being unvaccinated people. Temporary overflow areas were still in use at Reid Monday.

