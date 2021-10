Because I'm one of many who cope with long-term grief, I am always looking for ideas on how to manage it and feel better. Well, I came across another way just recently. I remembered how we talked in Minnesota when I was a kid. Not a different language, but English, of course. Most of the Minnesota Swedes, Norwegians, Finnish people, Germans and Irish had long ago abandoned their grandparents' first language -- for English. And they adopted "Minnesotan."

