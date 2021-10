Q: My condo board has a question for your column. With meetings every other month, my board recently experienced a conundrum. We diligently work toward taking all actions in open board meetings. We approved a purchase for our workout room. Pricing increased following the meeting, and the amount approved by the board was less than the actual cost. To follow the letter of the law, we would have to wait two months to act.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO