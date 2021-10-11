CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schaumburg, IL

Are suburban diners interested in eating outside this winter, too?

By Eric Peterson
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Illinois reached the long-awaited Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan in June, the idea that restaurant customers would be dining outside through yet another winter was far from the minds of many, including Schaumburg officials. But the continued road to recovery has been neither straight nor smooth, as...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Man robbed outside Rivers Casino

A Crystal Lake man was robbed outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines on Wednesday night. The confrontation occurred about 6 p.m. in a parking lot. The robber forced the 68-year-old victim forward, reached into his pocket and took his wallet before fleeing west through the parking lot. The robbery was...
DES PLAINES, IL
Daily Herald

Pursuant to the Illinois Self-...

Pursuant to the Illinois Self-Service Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the storage facility listed below will sell at public auction the personal property in the below listed occupants' leased spaces to satisfy the owner's lien. The personal property stored therein by the following occupants may include but is not limited to general household, office and personal items, furniture, boxes, clothes, and appliances. The unit will be sold at public auction through online auction services of https://www.storageauctions.com with bids opening at 10:30 AM on 11/01/2021 and closing at 9:30 AM on 11/15//2021. Strovo Management LLC d/b/a Hobson Storage 6807 Hobson Valley Drive Woodridge, IL. Phone 630-964-4047 Unit # F15B Customer Name: Darral Edwin Published in Daily Herald October 16, 23, 2021 (4571961) , posted 10/16/2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
122K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy