It's an idea that isn't always given much thought, but not every type of investment is well suited for every type of investment account. Higher-risk trades that might result in a loss often make the most sense when placed using a taxable brokerage account since that loss can be used to lower taxable income. Similarly, investors in need of current dividend income may be best served by owning their dividend-paying names in a brokerage account rather than a tax-deferred retirement account. They can make the most of an IRA by using them as vehicles to hold long-term growth prospects.

