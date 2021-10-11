Royyala Iguru (Stir-Fried Prawns)

Green cabbage comes into the market with the crisp chill of fall. The heads, alluring and forbidding, are like this season itself: So pretty, and yet so much at once. The size and density of a bowling ball, a good cabbage can weigh 4 pounds and will yield about 20 cups of coleslaw. Yet, like our cooler weather, cabbage will be here for a while.The good news is that it keeps beautifully in the refrigerator for a couple of weeks. Cut into quarters, wrapped in plastic and stored in the crisper, they'll be ready to shred into salad, toss into a stir-fry or simmer into soup; you'll have four or five different dishes, no two alike.The mustardy, slightly sweet notes of cabbage pair nicely with garlic, chile, ginger and mustard as well as spicy sausage and smoked meats.

