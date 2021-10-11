CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royyala Iguru (Stir-Fried Prawns)

By Archana Pidathala
Cover picture for the articleThe Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh is the epicenter of prawn cultivation in India. I am lucky enough to have family in Nellore and have spent many memorable childhood summers with ammama there. The prawns in Nellore make it to the kitchen literally minutes after they are caught, and really do taste like the sea. The trick to this recipe is to be patient and allow the onions to brown to a deep, caramelized sweetness. It never fails to amaze me that such a simple dish can be absolutely delicious.

