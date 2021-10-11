CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

SNHU announces summer president's list

By Pat McDonald/Morning Times
Morning Times
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 president’s list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Local students on the...

www.morning-times.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Alabama A&M announces 12th president of the university

The Alabama A&M University Board of Trustees voted 7-4 on Saturday in favor of Dr. Daniel K. Wims as the 12th president of Alabama A&M University. You can find the full announcement here. Dr. Wims has over 20 years of progressive administrative experience in various governmental and higher education organizations.
COLLEGES
Jamestown Sun

Concordia College announces area students on dean's list

Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota, has announced the names of students whose superior academic achievement during the second semester of the 2020-21 academic year placed them on the dean’s honor list. To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average...
MOORHEAD, MN
theportlandbeacon.com

Jessica Dryer named to Ohio University Summer 2021 Dean's List

Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Jessica Dryer from Portland has been named to OHIO's Summer 2021 Dean's List. More than 145 students qualified for the summer semester 2021 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. Students from about 12 states were represented on...
PORTLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WMDT.com

Salisbury University President announces plans to retire in 2022

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University President Charles Wight announced on Thursday that he plans to step down from his position at the end of the current academic and fiscal year on June 30, 2022. “This was a difficult decision, and a personal one. I haven’t made a secret of the...
SALISBURY, MD
Morning Times

Amber Grazul receives nurses white coat in ceremony

BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania held its seventh annual Nursing White Coat ceremony on Sept. 11, at the Haas Center for the Arts on campus. The White Coat Ceremony celebrates sophomore nursing students who are entering the next phase of their education. Amber Grazul from Athens was one of...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Penn State Announces All Faculty, Staff At University Park Campus Must Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 By Dec. 8

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State has announced all faculty and staff at the main campus in State College will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8. The announcement complies with the Biden administration’s mandate on federal contractors. Penn State says between its labs and other research institutes, it has about a thousand federal contracts on its main campus. The mandate does not apply to students at this time.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Baltimore

University System of Maryland Appoints Search Committee For New UMBC President

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jay A. Perman, chancellor of the University System of Maryland, on Thursday appointed a search committee to select a new president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, who served as president of UMBC for three decades and helped turn the university into a nationally renowned institution, announced his retirement in August. His final day in office is June 30, 2022. Perman’s committee was approved the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, with Regent Michelle Gourdine serving as chair. In a release, the system said it is looking for a successor who will continue Hrabowski’s commitment to affordability, diversity, research and community service. “We know UMBC was transformed under Dr. Hrabowski, establishing itself as a leader in teaching, research, and equity—in student achievement and community engagement,” Perman said. “So we know we need a president who can harness the scholarly firepower of UMBC’s people, who can harness untapped potential, to keep that national—and international—prominence rising.” The committee includes UMBC student leaders, school faculty and administrators. The committee will work with recruiting firm Isaacson, Miller and eventually submit finalists to the chancellor and the Board of Regents for consideration.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snhu
isothermal.edu

Deans’ List for Summer 2021 announced

SPINDALE (Oct. 4, 2021) – The Isothermal Community College deans of Business Sciences, Arts and Sciences, Applied Sciences and Engineering Technology, and Health and Public Services have announced the names of 44 area students who were named to the Deans’ List for Summer Semester 2021. To achieve this academic distinction,...
FOREST CITY, NC
Midland Daily News

WSCC announces winter, summer dean's lists

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College recently released its dean’s lists for the winter and summer semesters. Full-time students achieving a semester GPA of 3.75 or above receive high honors and full-time students with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.749 receive honors. Part-time students are eligible for the...
SCOTTVILLE, MI
manisteenews.com

WSCC announces winter, summer dean's lists

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College recently released its dean’s lists for the winter and summer semesters. Full-time students achieving a semester GPA of 3.75 or above receive high honors and full-time students with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.749 receive honors. Part-time students are eligible for the...
SCOTTVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy