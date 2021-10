The first published data from the Perseverance rover shows that there was a large, deep lake on Mars 3.6 billion years ago, and that it was swept away by a climate upheaval. After years of preparation and the nerve-wracking take-off and landing phases, the publication of the very first results of a space mission is always a very special moment. Those of Perseverance, published today in the journal Science,1 are no exception: as we suspected, Jezero crater, the site 35 kilometers in diameter where the rover landed in February 2021, welcomed a real lake several billion years ago.

