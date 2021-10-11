Kyle Gallner joins Something's Wrong with Rose cast

Additional casting has been announced for Chinonye Chukwu‘s upcoming film, Till. Deadline has learned that Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have joined the project, which follows Emmett Louis Till‘s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, and her fight for justice after her 14-year-old son was brutally murdered. They join Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall, who were all previously announced. Till will chronicle Mamie’s decision to allow Jet magazine to publish the open-casket photos at her son’s funeral. In doing so, she ensured “people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder” which helped usher in the civil rights movement. A release date for Till has yet to be announced.
