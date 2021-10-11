CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kyle Gallner joins Something's Wrong with Rose cast

conwaydailysun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Gallner, Kal Penn and Jessie T. Usher have joined the cast of 'Something's Wrong with Rose'. The trio round out the cast of the horror movie and will feature alongside previously announced cast members Sosie Bacon, Rob Morgan, Judy Reyes, Caitlin Stasey and Gillian Zinser. Sosie plays a psychiatrist...

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Lily Cole, Rebecca Calder Join Cast of Lasse Hallström’s ‘Hilma’ (Exclusive)

Lily Cole (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), Rebecca Calder (“I May Destroy You”), Maeve Dermody (“The Beast Must Die”) and Catherine Chalk (“Hereafter”) have joined the cast of “Hilma,” Lasse Hallström’s English-language biopic of the revolutionary Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Klint. As previously announced, Lena Olin (“Enemies”)...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Lightyears - Lily Cardone & Lowrey Brown Join Cast

Lily Cardone (Bloodline) and Lowrey Brown (Hillbilly Elegy) have been tapped for key recurring roles in Amazon’s sci-fi drama Lightyears starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, from writer Holden Miller and producer Daniel C. Connolly. Cardone and Brown will play the younger versions of Spacek and Simmons’ characters. Brown’s Young...
MOVIES
news-shield.com

Ray Winstone joins the cast of A Bit of Light

Ray Winstone is set to star alongside Anna Paquin in 'A Bit of Light'. The 64-year-old actor and Anna, 39 - who previously starred as Sookie Stackhouse in the HBO series 'True Blood' - will play leading roles in the Stephen Moyer-directed project, Deadline reports. Stephen said: "From the moment...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlin Stasey
Person
Kal Penn
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Judy Reyes
Person
Sosie Bacon
Corydon Times-Republican

Michael Gandolfini joins Cat Person cast

Michael Gandolfini is attached to star in the psychological thriller 'Cat Person', joining previously announced cast members Nicholas Braun and Emilia Jones.
MOVIES
Birmingham Star

Toni Collette joins cast of 'Mafia Mamma' as lead

Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor Toni Collette has been cast to play a reluctant mob boss in 'Mafia Mamma', an action-comedy about a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather's Mafia empire. According to Variety, for 'Mafia Mamma', Toni will channel her comedic roots as Kristen, a mom...
MOVIES
Collider

Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci Join Cast of Catherine Hardwicke's 'Mafia Mamma'

Academy Award-nominated Toni Collette (Hereditary, United States of Tara) and Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix Revolutions), will be added to the cast of Catherine Hardwicke’s (Twilight, Thirteen) newest comedy, Mafia Mamma. Adding to this dynamic female duo will be Rob Huebel of The Descendents and Children's Hospital. Mafia Mamma will...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Faith Prince Joins Cast

Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch will get some Tony-winning talent, as Broadway’s Faith Prince has been set to join the cast in a major recurring role. She will appear opposite stars Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto. Prince will take on the role of Nellie Cantrell, Dottie’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Players
Newsday

Jane Lynch joins Broadway cast of 'Funny Girl'

A funny lady has just joined the cast of "Funny Girl." "Glee" Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch will co-star with Beanie Feldstein in the first Broadway revival of the 1964 musical about Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny Brice that is set to open next spring. Lynch will play the star's mother, Rosie Brice, with Feldstein taking on the role of Fanny Brice that made Barbra Streisand a star in the original production.
MOVIES
myk104.com

Chinonye Chukwu’s ‘Till’ rounds out cast; Vanessa Estelle Williams joins FOX’s ‘9-1-1’; and more

Additional casting has been announced for Chinonye Chukwu‘s upcoming film, Till. Deadline has learned that Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have joined the project, which follows Emmett Louis Till‘s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, and her fight for justice after her 14-year-old son was brutally murdered. They join Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall, who were all previously announced. Till will chronicle Mamie’s decision to allow Jet magazine to publish the open-casket photos at her son’s funeral. In doing so, she ensured “people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder” which helped usher in the civil rights movement. A release date for Till has yet to be announced.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Kylie Cantrall Joins Liam Payne at 'Ron's Gone Wrong' Premiere in London!

Kylie Cantrall is looking amazing on the red carpet for the world premiere of her movie Ron’s Gone Wrong!. The 16-year-old actress, best known for her work on the Disney Channel show Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, attended the premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday (October 9) in London, England.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
spoilertv.com

Candy - Melanie Lynskey Joins Cast

Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock) has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Jessica Biel in Hulu’s original limited event series Candy based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), who killed her friend Betty Gore (Lynskey) with an ax. Lynskey’s Betty Gore is a teacher, a wife and a mother...
TV SERIES
Variety

Toni Collette to Star as Reluctant Mob Boss in ‘Mafia Mamma’

Toni Collette has been cast in “Mafia Mamma,” an action comedy about a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire. Catherine Hardwicke, the filmmaker of “Twilight” and “Thirteen,” is directing the movie, which is expected to begin production in Italy in late spring 2022. Debbie Jhoon and J. Michael Feldman (Peacock’s “Ap Bio,” Hulu’s “Deadbeat”) wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Monica Bellucci (“Spectre,” “The Matrix Revolutions”) and Rob Huebel (“The Descendants,” “Transparent”). Collette is best known for her Academy Award-nominated turn in “The Sixth Sense,” as well as “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Hereditary” and “Knives Out.” In “Mafia Mamma,”...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Jack Ryan Renewed, Wendy Williams Guest Hosts and More

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan doesn’t have a Season 3 premiere date yet, but he’s already planning his next mission: Amazon Prime has renewed the John Krasinski-starring thriller for Season 4, our sister site Variety reports. Additionally, Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico) has boarded the series in an undisclosed role. In the third season — which recently wrapped production — “Jack is on the run and in a race against time,” per Variety. “He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Corey Stoll Prepared for ‘West Side Story’ by Watching 1961 Original and Then Forgetting All About It

[This story contains a spoiler for The Many Saints of Newark.] Corey Stoll knows that fans of The Sopranos can be hardcore, so he was somewhat expecting those displeased over the twist in The Many Saints of Newark to approach him on the street with a bone to pick. But, so far, so good. The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with the TV and film actor to discuss a variety of topics, including the reaction to the David Chase prequel film, in which he played Corrado “Junior” Soprano, what it is like to be on a Netflix show that’s all the rage...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who was Mrs Minifield on The Cosby Show? Lili Bernard's career explored

Lili Bernard has made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Bill Cosby accusing him of assault after meeting on The Cosby Show – who was her character Mrs Minifield?. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Lili Bernard has accused Cosby of assaulting her while she was involuntarily intoxicated in or around August 1990 in the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy