Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente formed a new coalition to push HHS and Congress to keep their hospital-at-home programs and investments going post-pandemic. Hospitals across the country have spent big in moving acute care to patients' home as COVID-19 tested the safety and capacity of systems to keep caring for patients within their facilities. For instance, Mayo and Kaiser in May invested $100 million in Medically Home, which partners with systems to provide services like emergency care and cancer care. Many other members of the new coalition also use the company, like Adventist Health, ProMedica and UNC Health. Other systems have built their own programs.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO