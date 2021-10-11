CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Marcel: Tom Hardy wanted Venom sequel to be 'insane ride'

Cover picture for the article'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' screenwriter Kelly Marcel says she and Tom Hardy wanted the sequel to be an "insane bats***" ride. The new superhero movie – which sees Tom Hardy reprise his role as Eddie Brock/Venom – runs for less than two hours and Kelly recalled how she and the actor wanted a quick watch from the very beginning.

wmleader.com

Venom Let There Be Carnage: Woody Harrelson Opens Up About His Role in Tom Hardy’s Film

Actor Woody Harrelson, who stars as serial killer Cletus Kasady also known as Carnage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, feels that the character’s romance with Frances Barrison or Shriek played by Naomie Harris added extra depth to his alter ego. Woody told Screen Rant: “I just wanted to… I felt like with that first thing, even though it was only one scene, I certainly felt at the end of it, I could’ve done a much better job. Venom – Let There Be Carnage: Director Andy Serkis Opens Up About His Take on the Character of Venom, Says ‘There Is Nothing Black and White About It at All’.
Third Coast Review

Review: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Makes Silly Work of Tom Hardy’s Marvel Super-Villain

I suppose the scenes in which Eddie verbally spars with Venom are funny to a degree, but all it really is is an extreme version of The Odd Couple, where Venom physically and verbally assaults Eddie for being a wimp and loser when all Venom wants to do is eat a bunch of bad guys. A ray of hope enters Eddie’s life when a condemned-to-death serial killer, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), asks to meet with him before he’s executed, perhaps to tell his life story or reveal the locations of the bodies of victims never found. Kasady sees Eddie as a kindred spirit: abandoned and mistreated as a youth, as well as someone who has lost the love of their life—Anne for Eddie and a super-powered woman named Frances (nicknamed Shriek, played by Naomie Harris, who you’ll see return as Moneypenny next week in the James Bond tale No Time To Die).
Den of Geek

Venom 2: How Tom Hardy Convinced Andy Serkis to Direct The Sequel

Andy Serkis knows his way around giving great performances via both motion capture and CG. So the idea of him directing Venom: Let There Be Carnage—the new follow-up to 2018’s Venom, which introduced Tom Hardy as both popular Marvel Comics character Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote that infests him—seems like a no-brainer on paper. After all, this is the man whose groundbreaking work as Gollum in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy showed just how far a digital character could go, even 20 years ago, in range and emotion with a human actor underneath the computerized costume. He further refined the process with his work in movies like Jackson’s King Kong (2005) where he played the title character before delivering his masterpiece as ape leader Caesar in the Planet of the Apes trilogy (2011-2017).
MovieWeb

Venom 3 Will Happen If Carnage Is Successful Assures a 'Deeply Invested' Tom Hardy

If Venom: Let There Be Carnage pulls in the numbers that Sony's hoping for this weekend, we can probably count on getting another sequel. After its release date had been shifted around multiple times because of the pandemic, the second Venom movie had finally been set to be released on Oct. 1. This brought it up two weeks earlier than its previous release date, though it was initially set to premiere in October 2020.
Kelly Marcel
Woody Harrelson
Tom Hardy
KGUN 9 Tucson News

'Venom' sequel doesn't live up to original

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is as uncomfortable to watch as a stand-up comedian who is bombing, knows he's bombing yet keeps plowing through his act. Sweat drips from his brow, his jokes echo off the walls and everyone in the audience looks around awkwardly.
Cinema Blend

Tom Holland Cheekily Congratulates Tom Hardy on Venom 2 Amidst Crossover Rumors

From the moment the black symbiote once bonded to Peter Parker attached itself to Eddie Brock, Spider-Man and Venom have had a unique connection in the Marvel Comics universe. While the two characters previously crossed paths on the big screen in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, the origin story for Tom Hardy’s Venom wasn’t tied to the Web-Slinger whatsoever. Nevertheless, current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has congratulated Hardy for the release of Venom 2, a.k.a. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, amidst the rumors that these versions of Spidey and Venom might be crossing over.
CNET

Venom: Let There Be Carnage review: Sometimes the sequel is WAY better

As origin stories go, the original Venom film was fine. The Spider-Man-adjacent Marvel supervillain spin-off introduced major names you need to remember, had a healthy mix of action with comedy and ended on a high note. The one thing we didn't get from that film was a solidified identity for our antihero, so while some were excited to see a sequel with an even bigger, badder villain to fight, I was most excited to see Venom actually become the lethal protector comics fans know and love.
WSB Radio

Monster debut: ‘Venom’ sequel rakes in $90.1M to set pandemic record

In a monstrous, record-setting debut, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” set a pandemic record with a $90.1 million box office showing after three days. The darker sequel to “Venom” helped ignite the biggest weekend overall since COVID-19 shut down theaters in March 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The “Venom”...
columbusunderground.com

Sopranos Prequel, Venom Sequel & Other Wild Stuff

Whether you’re nostalgic for your favorite old TV show or you are in the mood for one of the wildest films to hit screens this year, or you just want to see two CGI beasties duke it out, it’s all in theaters this weekend. That and a lot more, actually, so let us run through your options.
dailyplanetdc.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is full of heart and insanity

It feels like yesterday when I first experienced the lovable goof and pure unhinged camp of what the Venom franchise from Sony truly is. Long are the days of questioning morality in a world predicated on the influence of choice, or growing through adversity, and facing our demons. Instead, we have reached a point in history where an odd-couple esque scenario can be executed under the lens of a comic-book film.
SFGate

'Venom' Sequel: How Carnage's Movement Was Inspired By a Scorpion

At the end of 2018’s “Venom,” audiences saw serial killer Cletus Kasady’s execution go wrong, allowing his escape from San Quentin prison. It was also the first time audiences got a look at Ravencroft Institute, home to the criminally insane – and home to many of Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland’s) villains.
arlingtoncitizen.com

Hilarious ‘Venom’ sequel lacks firepower

Three years after the eccentric “Venom” offended and captivated audiences with its unique humor, the anti-hero film is back for more in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”. A year and a half has passed since the events in the last film. Venom, the alien symbiote, is still living inside his host, journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy). At this point, the pair are like an old married couple, constantly arguing over the simplest of things.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
HollywoodLife

Tom Hardy’s Kids: Everything To Know About The ‘Venom’ Star’s 3 Children

Tom Hardy is dad to three children with wife Charlotte Riley and ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed. Learn about the ‘Venom’ actor’s kids. Tom Hardy is an English actor and producer best known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Venom, and more. What might not be common knowledge is the fact that the notoriously private star, 44, is also a father to three children. He shares his oldest child Louis Thomas Hardy, 13, with ex Rachael Speed, and two young children — whose names and genders he has never publicly confirmed! — with wife Charlotte Riley.
Vanity Fair

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Takes Hardy Bite at Box Office

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the briskly-paced sequel to the high performing 2018 Tom Hardy picture Venom, did outstanding business on opening weekend, securing over $90 million at the domestic box office, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It marks a new record for COVID-era receipts on a three-day weekend; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scored $94.7 million on its opening weekend, but that was the four day Labor Day bracket. While both properties have their roots in Marvel comic books, Venom is a Sony release, while Shang-Chi is Disney. (It’s complicated.)
Gloucester Daily Times

Local hip-hop group has songs in 'Venom' sequel

BEVERLY — Here’s a story with names like Czarface, Venom and Carnage. But we promise you, it’s a nice one. It starts last February with an Instagram DM to Seamus Ryan. Ryan grew up in Beverly and is a member of the Boston-area hip-hop group Czarface, which also includes Peabody native George Andrinopoulos, who owns the Soundtracks record store on Cabot Street in Beverly.
