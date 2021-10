Chinese tech stocks look undervalued after serious falls in September. China tech names still face increased regulatory scrutiny from Chinese authorities. Alibaba (BABA) stock has surged recently and that looks set to continue on Monday if movements in Hong Kong overnight are anything to go by. We had issued our buy-the-dip recommendation on October 5 at $134, but unfortunately the stock appears to have bottomed out at $139, so we have missed the boat. Risk aversion was the theme for much of September, and this followed through into October. Some bargain hunting appeared to be back on the cards with some more retail risk on trading pushing a strong rally in Chinese tech names last week. This helped BABA stock in particular surge from below $140 to over $160 on Friday.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO