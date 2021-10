The USD/TRY pair rose to an all-time high on Friday. It has risen in the past six consecutive days this week. The pair will likely keep rising ahead of the next CBRT decision. The USD/TRY pair rose for the sixth consecutive day as investors reacted to the latest US retail sales data. The pair’s rally was also because of fears of more interest rate cuts by the Turkish central bank (CBRT). It is trading at 9.2110, which is a few points below its all-time high. It has risen by 33% from its lowest level in February this year. This makes the Turkish lira the worst-performing emerging market currency.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO