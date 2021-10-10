I was on drugs and I had 4 children and now I am sober, can get my rights back as a mother?

Contact a family attorney in your state. You might be able to go back to court for additional placement time (visitation) and more custody rights. This answer is not meant to be specific legal advice on a case, or establishing an attorney client relationship. IF YOU FOUND THIS ANSWER "Helpful" or "The Best Answer" YOU CAN THANK ATTORNEY KORNBLUM BY MARKING IT SO. The attorneys on this site are donating their time and talent by answering questions to help those in need of legal information. Lori S. Kornblum is an attorney licensed in Wisconsin and California. This answer is for general information only and does not create an attorney client relationship between Lori S. Kornblum and any person. You should schedule a consultation with a local attorney to discuss the specifics of your legal issues.