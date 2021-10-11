CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

What’s changing in student loan forgiveness, and do I qualify?

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unXyq_0cNWjWF300

A student debt forgiveness program with notoriously complex eligibility rules is getting an overhaul from the Biden administration, with the intent of extending debt relief to thousands of public workers.

The Education Department announced Wednesday that it will lift some rules for Public Service Loan Forgiveness while it works on permanent improvements through a rulemaking process. The action will immediately make 22,000 workers eligible for loan cancellation estimated at $1.7 billion, and it will push more than 500,000 closer to debt relief.

Here are some questions and answers about the program and its overhaul:

WHAT IS PSLF?

Public Service Loan Forgiveness, known as PSLF, is a program created by Congress in 2007 to encourage more college graduates to pursue careers in public service. It promised that if employees of governments or nonprofit groups made 10 years of monthly payments on their federal student loans, the remainder would be canceled.

It’s open to a variety of workers at any level of government or any nonprofit, from teachers and postal workers to police officers and members of the military.

But there are additional eligibility rules that weren’t always made obvious to borrowers.

WHO’S ELIGIBLE AND WHO ISN’T?

Under the original rules, borrowers with certain types of loans were ineligible, including those from a now-defunct program that issued federally backed student loans through banks. Those loans, known as Federal Family Education Loans, were the most common kind when the program was created, and more than 10 million Americans are still paying them off.

Some repayment plans offered by the federal government were also ineligible, and any payments made while billing was paused through forbearance or deferment did not count toward the required 120 monthly payments. Payments that were late or not paid in full were not counted.

If borrowers met all the conditions and made 120 payments that were certified by an eligible employer, then they could apply to have the rest of their debt canceled.

WHERE’S THE PROBLEM?

When borrowers started submitting applications in 2017, it became clear there was widespread confusion . The vast majority of requests were denied, often because applicants had the wrong type of loan or repayment plan.

Some borrowers said the rules were never made clear, while some said they were misled by loan servicers who work on behalf of the federal government.

Despite past attempts to repair the program , problems have persisted. To date, only 5,500 borrowers have had loans cleared through the program, totaling $453 million in relief.

WHAT’S CHANGING?

For a limited time, the Education Department said payments that were previously ineligible can now be counted toward the required 120. Borrowers can get credit for those payments if they apply for loan forgiveness by Oct. 31, 2022, and as long as they were working in eligible jobs when the payments were made.

But there are two big caveats.

Borrowers with FFEL loans — the ones issued by banks — must get their student debt consolidated into new loans under the existing federal loan system. That can be done through October 2022. And although all loans taken out directly by students can now be counted, those taken out by parents through the Parent PLUS program remain ineligible.

US employers add weak 194,000 jobs in September

Along with expanding payment eligibility, the Education Department is making other changes to address past problems.

Starting next year, federal workers and military members will no longer need to get their employment certified to prove they worked in public service while making their payments. Instead, the department will automatically keep track of their payments using existing federal data.

The department will also create a process to review applications for errors and to allow borrowers to appeal decisions.

WHY IS IT TEMPORARY?

To bend the program’s rules, the Education Department is invoking the HEROES Act of 2003, a federal law that allows the agency to waive certain rules during a national emergency. The department is tying its action to the pandemic, which has been declared a national emergency, but the department said it will lose that flexibility after October 2022.

Democrats applauded the move, while Republicans said the Biden administration is overstepping its authority. Republicans agree that the program needs to be improved, but they say it should be done by Congress, not executive power.

Groups that represent student borrowers say the changes are long overdue. Seth Frotman, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, said the update is good news for millions of workers.

Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation

“For too long, those who give the most to our communities and our country have been given the runaround and forced to shoulder debts that should have been canceled,” he said in a statement. “The Biden administration is taking a critical step towards alleviating that burden for our public service workers.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Biden administration has vowed to make permanent improvements to PSLF through a federal rulemaking process. Hearings for that process started this week, with the potential to bring big change to student aid programs.

The Education Department said it’s exploring a variety of changes, including possible partnerships with employers, to make it easier for public servants to apply for loan forgiveness.

Any changes are unlikely to come quickly, though — the rulemaking process can be slow and it sometimes takes years to put changes into effect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

How to get your student debt wiped out by Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Last week, the Education Department announced major changes to its Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program—an initiative aimed at providing debt cancellation for public servants. Since its 2007 inception, 98% of borrowers who applied for forgiveness were denied by the program because of a number of hurdles with the approval process.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#Federal Student Aid#The Education Department#Pslf#Congress#Americans
Chicago Defender

Federal Student Debt Forgiveness Program Receives Massive Makeover

President Joe Biden and his colleagues at 1800 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. are making strides toward alleviating the stress of student loans for thousands of Americans. This week, Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona have made steps toward changing a troubled student loan program called Public Service Loan Forgiveness....
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
News 4 Buffalo

Feds fixing program to relieve overburdened student loans

(WIVB) – If you are carrying a load of student debt and work in the public sector, federal officials are reworking a loan forgiveness program that could wipe the slate clean. They’re fixing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which was designed to encourage college students to consider working in public sector jobs or for […]
EDUCATION
The Independent

The end of student loan forbearance will be tougher on women

Before the pandemic, wage disparities already made it tougher for working women to pay off student loans than men. Now, after a second year of juggling increased caregiving duties, over a million women have had to drop out of the workforce as a new/old problem looms: the restart of federal student loan payments. “Not to paint over individual experiences that could have been good or bad (during the pandemic), but there’s more concern for women that do have college debt and earn less money,” says Kathryn Anne Edwards, an economist at the Rand Corp., a nonprofit global policy think tank....
COLLEGES
Retirement Daily

Federal Student Loan Relief Ends January 31, 2022 – Do You Have a Plan?

On August 6th President Biden extended the current pause on student loan payments, interest and collections from the end of September to January 31, 2022, making it clear this will be the last extension. It may seem like you have plenty of time before needing to stress about repayment, however, it is crucial to plan now. If you’ve experienced job loss or a decrease in income, use the funds to pay your essential expenses, which is what this relief was established for. For others, here are 6 key steps you can take over the next few months to take advantage of 0% interest, prepare for the resumption of payments and get your finances in order.
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1

Billions in student loans being canceled: Here’s who can now apply to see debt wiped clean

Now that Navient has quit student loans — millions of borrowers will be getting new lenders. The company had $1.7 trillion in outstanding loans — held by a portfolio of borrowers who had hopes of good paying jobs after education. Now, the Department of Education is now relaxing requirements for a student loan debt forgiveness program, which will impact hundreds-of-thousands of borrowers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

Student Loan Strategies for Seniors and Retirees

The rule (or power) of three is an age-old maxim in rhetoric and other disciplines which states that things that come in threes are inherently more satisfying to us. If that’s indeed the case, do I have some good news for you: The pause on student loan repayment, interest and collections has been extended for a third time, until Jan. 31, 2022. The Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Education are adamant this will be the final extension, leaving many Americans anxious about their repayment strategy and how student loan debt will shape their long-term financial future. Especially sensitive to legislative and political issues surrounding student loans are retired and senior citizen borrowers.
EDUCATION
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

823
Followers
440
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy