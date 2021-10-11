CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Gallner joins Something's Wrong with Rose cast

Cover picture for the articleKyle Gallner, Kal Penn and Jessie T. Usher have joined the cast of 'Something's Wrong with Rose'. The trio round out the cast of the horror movie and will feature alongside previously announced cast members Sosie Bacon, Rob Morgan, Judy Reyes, Caitlin Stasey and Gillian Zinser. Sosie plays a psychiatrist...

New Haven Register

Lily Cole, Rebecca Calder Join Cast of Lasse Hallström's 'Hilma' (EXCLUSIVE)

Lily Cole (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), Rebecca Calder (“I May Destroy You”), Maeve Dermody (“The Beast Must Die”) and Catherine Chalk (“Hereafter”) have joined the cast of “Hilma,” Lasse Hallström’s English-language biopic of the revolutionary Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Klint. As previously announced, Lena Olin (“Enemies”)...
Lightyears - Lily Cardone & Lowrey Brown Join Cast

Lily Cardone (Bloodline) and Lowrey Brown (Hillbilly Elegy) have been tapped for key recurring roles in Amazon’s sci-fi drama Lightyears starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, from writer Holden Miller and producer Daniel C. Connolly. Cardone and Brown will play the younger versions of Spacek and Simmons’ characters. Brown’s Young...
Ray Winstone joins the cast of A Bit of Light

Ray Winstone is set to star alongside Anna Paquin in 'A Bit of Light'. The 64-year-old actor and Anna, 39 - who previously starred as Sookie Stackhouse in the HBO series 'True Blood' - will play leading roles in the Stephen Moyer-directed project, Deadline reports. Stephen said: "From the moment...
Toni Collette joins cast of 'Mafia Mamma' as lead

Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor Toni Collette has been cast to play a reluctant mob boss in 'Mafia Mamma', an action-comedy about a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather's Mafia empire. According to Variety, for 'Mafia Mamma', Toni will channel her comedic roots as Kristen, a mom...
Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci Join Cast of Catherine Hardwicke's 'Mafia Mamma'

Academy Award-nominated Toni Collette (Hereditary, United States of Tara) and Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix Revolutions), will be added to the cast of Catherine Hardwicke’s (Twilight, Thirteen) newest comedy, Mafia Mamma. Adding to this dynamic female duo will be Rob Huebel of The Descendents and Children's Hospital. Mafia Mamma will...
Michael Gandolfini joins Cat Person cast

Michael Gandolfini is attached to star in the psychological thriller 'Cat Person', joining previously announced cast members Nicholas Braun and Emilia Jones. Michael Gandolfini has been added to the cast of 'Cat Person'. The 22-year-old actor has joined Susanna Fogel's psychological thriller along with Hope Davis, Liza Koshy, Fred Melamed,...
Monarch - Faith Prince Joins Cast

Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch will get some Tony-winning talent, as Broadway’s Faith Prince has been set to join the cast in a major recurring role. She will appear opposite stars Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto. Prince will take on the role of Nellie Cantrell, Dottie’s...
‘The Last Police’: Blu Hunt, Reno Wilson, Maximiliano Hernandez, Dawnn Lewis Among Seven Cast In Kyle Killen’s Fox Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Blu Hunt (The New Mutants) and Reno Wilson (Good Girls) are set as leads and Maximiliano Hernandez (Avengers: Endgame), Dawnn Lewis (Veronica Mars reboot), Derek Phillips (Blood of Zeus), Courtney Dietz (Beast Beast) and Troy Kotsur (The Mandalorian) also have been cast as series regulars in Fox pilot The Last Police, an adaptation of Ben Winters’ sci-fi mystery novel The Last Policeman. Written and directed by Killen, in The Last Police, as an asteroid races toward an apocalyptic collision with Earth, a small-town police detective (Hunt) believes she’s been chosen to save humanity, while her cynical partner (Wilson) can’t decide...
Jane Lynch joins Broadway cast of 'Funny Girl'

A funny lady has just joined the cast of "Funny Girl." "Glee" Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch will co-star with Beanie Feldstein in the first Broadway revival of the 1964 musical about Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny Brice that is set to open next spring. Lynch will play the star's mother, Rosie Brice, with Feldstein taking on the role of Fanny Brice that made Barbra Streisand a star in the original production.
Conners EPs Discuss Dan and Louise's 'Tumultuous' Wedding, MIA Guests — Plus, Was Tornado a Roseanne Nod?

Louise Goldufski is officially one of The Conners. Dan’s longtime girlfriend (played since Season 1 by recurring guest star Katey Sagal) married into the blue-collar family during Wednesday’s episode of the ABC comedy, which saw a dangerous tornado rip through the church and nearly derail the proceedings. But Jackie, who was previously ordained online, was able to step in for the minister and officiate the precarious ceremony. The nuptials also brought together exes Ben and Darlene, who had not spent any considerable amount of time in the same room since Ben broke things off in the Season 4 premiere. Making matters even...
Chinonye Chukwu’s ‘Till’ rounds out cast; Vanessa Estelle Williams joins FOX’s ‘9-1-1’; and more

Additional casting has been announced for Chinonye Chukwu‘s upcoming film, Till. Deadline has learned that Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have joined the project, which follows Emmett Louis Till‘s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, and her fight for justice after her 14-year-old son was brutally murdered. They join Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall, who were all previously announced. Till will chronicle Mamie’s decision to allow Jet magazine to publish the open-casket photos at her son’s funeral. In doing so, she ensured “people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder” which helped usher in the civil rights movement. A release date for Till has yet to be announced.
Abbie Cornish & Laz Alonso To Star In Felipe Mucci’s Thriller ‘Detained’

EXCLUSIVE: Abbie Cornish (Jack Ryan) and Laz Alonso (The Boys) have signed on to star in Detained, a psychological thriller from director Felipe Mucci (Two Deaths of Henry Baker), which counts Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy), John Patrick Amedori (Dear White People), Silas Weir Mitchell (Grimm), Moon Bloodgood (Falling Skies), Josefine Lindegaard (The Comeback Trail) and Breeda Wool (Mr. Mercedes) amongst its supporting cast. The film follows a woman (Cornish) who wakes up in a police interrogation room with no memory of the night prior. The accusations against her may have life-altering implications. However, in this isolated police station, something...
Jason Segel to Lead Apple Comedy From ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein

Apple is expanding its relationship with Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. The tech giant/streamer has handed out a straight-to-series order for Shrinking, a 10-episode scripted comedy starring Segel, who will write and exec produce the show alongside Ted Lasso showrunner Lawrence and Emmy-winner Goldstein. Shrinking revolves around a grieving therapist (Segel) who begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives — including his own. The comedy hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Lawrence is under a longtime overall deal and is currently...
TVLine Items: Jack Ryan Renewed, Wendy Williams Guest Hosts and More

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan doesn’t have a Season 3 premiere date yet, but he’s already planning his next mission: Amazon Prime has renewed the John Krasinski-starring thriller for Season 4, our sister site Variety reports. Additionally, Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico) has boarded the series in an undisclosed role. In the third season — which recently wrapped production — “Jack is on the run and in a race against time,” per Variety. “He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that...
Jamie Lee Curtis: Halloween Kills is opera

Jamie Lee Curtis has likened 'Halloween Kills' to "opera". The 62-year-old star reprises the role of Laurie Strode in the latest movie in the slasher series and believes that the new horror film – the middle part of a trilogy - showcases the genre at its best. Jamie told the...
CSUB alum writes Netflix film

15 years of hard work is paying off for a CSUB alum. Matt Harris first wrote the screenplay for the movie "The Starling” in 2005 and today, you can watch it on Netflix. 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann tells us why he says it’s all thanks to the encouragement he received from a CSUB professor.
Corey Stoll Prepared for ‘West Side Story’ by Watching 1961 Original and Then Forgetting All About It

[This story contains a spoiler for The Many Saints of Newark.] Corey Stoll knows that fans of The Sopranos can be hardcore, so he was somewhat expecting those displeased over the twist in The Many Saints of Newark to approach him on the street with a bone to pick. But, so far, so good. The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with the TV and film actor to discuss a variety of topics, including the reaction to the David Chase prequel film, in which he played Corrado “Junior” Soprano, what it is like to be on a Netflix show that’s all the rage...
Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
