Tens of thousands of Italians called for a ban on the extreme right as they rallied in Rome Saturday after protests over a tough coronavirus pass regime last weekend degenerated into riots blamed on neofascists. Carrying placards reading "Fascism: Never Again", the protesters in Piazza San Giovanni -- a square historically associated with the left -- called for a ban on openly neofascist group Forza Nuova (FN). FN leaders were among those arrested after the Rome headquarters of the CGIL trade union -- Italy's oldest -- was stormed on October 9 during clashes outside parliament and in the historic centre. "This is not just a retort to fascist 'squadrismo'," CGIL secretary general Maurizio Landini said, using a word used to refer to the fascist militias that began operating after World War I.

