Cars

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT finally lives up to its famous name

By Jonathan M. Gitlin
Ars Technica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAUSALITO, Calif.—In the grand scheme of things, the names that automakers give their cars aren't really important. And yet, almost two years after it was first revealed, some people are still upset that Ford decided to call its new electric crossover the Mustang Mach-E. It probably didn't help that Ford focused its attention on the longer-range Mach-E at first rather than a car that would live up to the image of the Mustang as the people's sports car.

Comments / 0

