The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT finally lives up to its famous name

Think you have a hard time keeping track of all the trims and bodystyles on the Ford Bronco now?. Well, get ready for more. At least one more trim is on the way for 2022. The 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades was confirmed by Ford PR spokesperson Mike Levine on Twitter earlier this week, though I didn’t see it til today. Levine also confirmed a summer 2022 launch date, but most other details, including pricing, most specs, and which engine/transmission it will be available with, are still secret.

CARS ・ 19 HOURS AGO