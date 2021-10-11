Dota 2: The International 10 – Brackets Breakdown & Predictions

You can't ask for much more than the two most recent World Champions meeting at the first game of Worlds. That’s exactly what we got here, and what a game it was. To get the game started, it’s First Blood over to DK after a top lane brawl. With multiple members low and fleeing, it’s ShowMaker who Teleported into the top side to secure it on Doinb. Rift Herald was the next objective to fight over, and it’s DK that took the advantage. After claiming the buff, they managed to take down three members of FPX for one in return. Meanwhile, in the bot lane, Ghost and BeryL were able to dive and kill Lwx, which moved DK to 3k ahead at the 11-minute mark. Between Rift Herald spawns, the game was in a state of calm. However, DK picked up the second Rift Herald while they maintained their 3k lead and both sides looked to clear up outer towers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO