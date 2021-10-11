27th October: Stella Dadzie
Join us for a special seminar to mark Black History Month: Stella Dadzie, ‘A Kick in the Belly’. Wednesday, 27th October 2021 at 4pm (UK) Stella Dadzie is a feminist writer, historian and education activist, best known for her co-authorship of The Heart of the Race: Black Women’s lives in Britain which was re-published by Verso in 2018 as a Feminist Classic. She is a founder member of OWAAD (Organisation of Women of African and Asian Descent), a national umbrella group for Black women that emerged in the late 1970s as part of the British Civil Rights movement. She has written numerous publications and resources aimed at promoting good practice with black learners and other minorities, including resources to decolonise and diversify the UK national curriculum in schools and colleges. Her latest book, A Kick in the Belly: Women, Slavery and Resistance was published last year to much acclaim.womenshistorynetwork.org
