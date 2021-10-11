Science Café Cleveland: “The Copernican Myths”
If you ask people—even scientists—what they know about the Copernican Revolution, you are likely to hear that people believed in the Ptolemaic astronomical model for over a millennium, which placed Earth at the center of the universe. Eventually, the Copernican heliocentric model replaced its geocentric predecessor because it is more accurate, despite the strong opposition of the Catholic Church and its persecution of Copernican supporters like Galileo. However, it turns out that not much of this commonly believed story is true.thedaily.case.edu
