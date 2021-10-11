CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Science Café Cleveland: “The Copernican Myths”

By Editorial Guidelines
case.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ask people—even scientists—what they know about the Copernican Revolution, you are likely to hear that people believed in the Ptolemaic astronomical model for over a millennium, which placed Earth at the center of the universe. Eventually, the Copernican heliocentric model replaced its geocentric predecessor because it is more accurate, despite the strong opposition of the Catholic Church and its persecution of Copernican supporters like Galileo. However, it turns out that not much of this commonly believed story is true.

thedaily.case.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
unc.edu

Addressing STEM Myths

“We believe that all children can learn, participate and have access to a variety of learning opportunities.” With that statement, Hsiu-Wen Yang, PhD, shares the central value and belief that inspired her and four of her UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute (FPG) colleagues—Christine Harradine, PhD, Chih-Ing Lim, PhD, Sarah Pedonti, PhD candidate, and Victoria Waters, MEd—to create A Guide to Addressing STEM Myths. This online publication, which launched in June 2021, addresses and debunks misconceptions about STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) learning experiences and opportunities for young children, including infants and toddlers and children with disabilities.
UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA
case.edu

“The Power of Silence in the Roman Empire: A Novel Approach”

Evelyn Adkins, assistant professor in the Department of Classics, will give a talk on “The Power of Silence in the Roman Empire: A Novel Approach” Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Clark Hall, Room 206. In this talk drawn from her forthcoming book Discourse, Knowledge, and Power...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
myheraldreview.com

The Prolific Life: The myth of perfection

Have you ever wanted everything “just right” before you get started? Did you start over countless times because your project needed “something” else? If so, you may be suffering from a prevalent mindset permeating every fabric of modern society: it’s called perfectionism. Perfectionism brings your success to a stalemate, holds...
ELON MUSK
psychologytoday.com

The Myth of "Closure”

Closure first originated as a concept in perceptual psychology. Over recent decades, the term "closure" has crept into pop psychology, with vague, unsupported meanings. People high in need for closure tend to have rigid, authoritarian, and obsessive personality features. Closure was first introduced as a psychological concept in the early...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
WHYY

Exercise evolution, myths, and motivation

Exercise is good for our health, but that doesn’t make doing it any easier. Many of us dread it and put off working out. In fact, 50% of adults fail to meet the minimal weekly fitness recommendations. Harvard evolutionary biologist DANIEL LIEBERMAN argues in a new book that the reason so many of us are failing at staying physically fit is because human beings never evolved to exercise, so it hard to motivate ourselves to go for a run, walk, or to the gym. In Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do Is Healthy and Rewarding, Lieberman explores the science of physical fitness and the ways to make exercise more fun. He also debunks a number of myths about physical fitness, including that running is bad for your knees and sitting is the new smoking. [Rebroadcast, Originally Aired April 2, 2021]
WORKOUTS
morningbrew.com

Is the “good boss” a myth?

If you work hard enough and speak loud enough in American work culture, you may become a caricature of it. We’ve gone through phases. In the early 2010s, we had “the creative geniuses” (Jobs, Zuckerberg), and in 2014 the “girl bosses” were an antidote to wealthy white cis men in power, said Elizabeth Gulino in a recent Refinery29 piece. And who could forget Miranda Priestly, whom Gulino dubs the “Machiavellian boss”? If one such Anna Wintour wannabe criticized you, it was supposed to be presumed that it was because “she wanted you to succeed.” Now that Wintour’s star has “dimmed” and the girl boss is “dead” (2014–2020, RIP), Gulino has us asking: Is it time to sunset the mythical “good boss” as well?
ECONOMY
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths#Caf#Copernican Revolution#Science Caf Cleveland#Ptolemaic#The Catholic Church
technologynetworks.com

Bad Smells: An Early Warning System for the Brain

The ability to detect and react to the smell of a potential threat is a precondition of our and other mammals’ survival. Using a novel technique, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have been able to study what happens in the brain when the central nervous system judges a smell to represent danger. The study, which is published in PNAS, indicates that negative smells associated with unpleasantness or unease are processed earlier than positive smells and trigger a physical avoidance response.
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax Flat Earth Preacher Dies of COVID-19

Rob Skiba, an influential figure in flat earth and Christian circles, has died of COVID-19, colleagues announced on Thursday. He had been fighting the virus since at least late August, when he began exhibiting symptoms after “Take On The World,” a biblical flat earth conference. “He has been sick since coming back from TOTW,” a Facebook friend posted in early September, adding that Skiba had been hospitalized for low oxygen levels. One of the country’s most prominent advocates of Flat Earth Theory, Skiba was also skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and some of the illness’ treatments. On the first day of the Take On The World conference, Skiba authored a Facebook post suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous.
RELIGION
healththoroughfare.com

Modified Creature Doesn’t Need to Breathe Anymore

Breathing could be even more important than love, but not for a certain creature that has been scientifically modified to attain the mind-blowing characteristic of not needing oxygen to survive. A team of scientists from the Ludwig Maximilians University used some biological gimmick to keep tadpoles alive without such creatures having the need to breathe anymore, according to The Scientist.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
WWLP 22News

Myth-busting ADHD

(Mass Appeal) – October is ADHD Awareness month and while there has been a surge of interest around this condition of late, there remains a lot of dis-information out here. Joining me today to do some ADHD myth-busting is clinical psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline. It’s a sad but true fact....
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by People

The progressive brain disorder known as dementia can have devastating effects on a person's ability to function. But his potentially all-encompassing disease can present with symptoms that are subtle, more a whisper than shout. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. These are the signs of dementia that are often overlooked or ignored. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
BOCA RATON, FL
harvardmagazine.com

How Myth and Memoir Intertwine

Elisabeth Sharp McKetta ’01 was puzzled in January 1999 when she showed up on the first day of her creative-writing seminar, “Weaving an Autobiography.” “It was all women in their 60s, 70s, 80s—and the teacher was 95,” she remembers. McKetta, a 19-year-old English concentrator, seemed out of place in the community education class then offered by Radcliffe. “I think we all sort of stared at each other like, which room is the 19-year-old looking for?”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Phys.org

Indigenous knowledge and the myth of 'wilderness'

Aboriginal people in Australia view Wild Country—"wilderness"—as sick country. Land that has been degraded through lack of care. Aboriginal ideas of "wilderness" are in direct contrast to the romantic notion of "wilderness" as "pristine" or "healthy" that remains a powerful narrative in conservation efforts across the world today. Human impacts...
AGRICULTURE
case.edu

New materials proposed for capturing carbon dioxide to fight climate change

Case Western Reserve University scientist leads national, multi-institutional collaboration that aims to reduce CO2 from earth’s atmosphere. A scientist at Case Western Reserve will lead a national team of researchers to test their novel approach for “direct air capture” (DAC), a fast-growing technology that combats climate change by removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
goodmenproject.com

The Myth of the Beautiful Butterfly

We forget the butterfly’s journey doesn’t end when it emerges with wings…. This piece isn’t so much about parenting hacks or parenthood, but perhaps a reminder that we are human. Even after magical changes and celebrations, life can and will still kick our ass, but as people and parents, we are equipped to keep going.
ANIMALS
Rochelle News-Leader

Free NIU STEM Cafés every Wednesday in October

DEKALB — Northern Illinois University STEAM is celebrating science, technology, engineering and math all month long with STEM Cafés every Wednesday in October at 6 p.m. Each café features expert speakers who will explore current STEM topics and new research. Some take place in person at Fatty’s Pub and Grille (1312 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb) and others are online. All are free and open to the public. Learn more and register for these free events at go.niu.edu/stemcafes.
DEKALB, IL
case.edu

Find out how to discover research and creative endeavor opportunities

Support of Undergraduate Research and Creative Endeavors (SOURCE) will offer virtual and in-person sessions of “All About Finding Research and Creative Endeavors” in October and November. These 50-minute information sessions provide students with the basic information for finding research on and around Case Western Reserve University’s campus during the academic...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy