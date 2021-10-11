Through the Viewfinder: A Curious Creature

Whether in his intimate portraiture or his stunning landscapes, Upstate photographer Philip Garcia looks for one thing: moments of truth through his viewfinder. “When it’s all said and done,” Garcia says, “I’m trying to peek behind the veil of what we call reality and look at the underlying form of the world that we live in, as we experience it with our feelings. You know, we all can be joyous and have anxiety and be depressed and be angry. You have a whole gamut of human emotion, but what’s the source of all of that? What is that? And so, as strange as it sounds, even if I’m not photographing the person, let’s say I’m doing a landscape, or something catches my eye, I am still trying to peer behind that veil.”

