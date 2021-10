So most of the big players in the smartphone market are done with launching their best phones for this year, for example, Apple has launched its iPhones, Samsung has launched its foldable phones, etc. There is still one company that is yet to launch probably one of the most hyped phones of this year. Google has been teasing the Pixel 6 series for quite some time now, and the company has already shared a lot of details with us, whether it is the new design or the new chip. Now, the company has officially announced that the Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro are launching on the 19th of October during the “Pixel Fall Launch” event.

