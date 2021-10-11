CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Kentucky & Indiana Folks Celebrate Fall Break In Photos (GALLERY)

By Angel Welsh
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fall Break was last week for a lot of folks. Many packed up and left town while others had a staycation or did nothing at all and they shared it with us. Angel here and we love going on vacation as much as the next person but I have never been out of town on Fall Break. We always have to work and it just never works out for us to leave. However, for many, it is the only time of year they go and for others, they much prefer staying home and piddle around town or within driving distance.

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky IGA Bakery Employee Taught Herself How to Make the Most Stunning Cakes

Owensboro IGA Bakery employee is getting some major attention for her awesome cake decorating skills. Molly Robinson recently moved to Owensboro from Louisville where she worked for another grocery chain as a cake decorator. We couldn't be more excited that she brought her talents to our community because she is incredibly talented and the most amazing part she's self-taught.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

These Tennessee Stop Signs Are The Most Epic Stop Signs You’ll Ever See

It's usually easy to spot a stop sign when you are approaching it, but if you ever come across these stop signs in Tennessee, you'll pay even more attention. Stop signs are pretty generic. The red octagon sign with the word "STOP" printed in white on there is pretty recognizable. We come across them multiple times in a day. They have become something we see, but never really examine. Sometimes people don't even see them at all and just drive past them, but that's a diffrent story.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Columbia, KY
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Government
WOMI Owensboro

Nightmares End Haunted House-Huge Indoor/Outdoor Attraction In Kentucky

Have you ever heard the family that scares together stays together? It's true of the Alder family from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. They've been scaring together for 17 years. Everyone is looking for the scariest, most unique, terrifying, and fun haunted houses this time of year. We have been searching high and low to find ones within a decent driving distance we think you all will absolutely love.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Black Annie- The Terrifying Boonville, Indiana Legend

Boonville, Indiana is home to one of the most chilling ghost stories in the state of Indiana, Black Annie. Growing up in Boonville, I always heard about the Legend of Black Annie in the woods of Scales Lake. I actually lived right by those woods throughout high school and would hike the trails quite often. Although, walking the woods at night was only for the brave at heart. While it's a beautiful area, the legend of Black Annie was enough to terrify anyone walking through the woods.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Beaches#Pcb#The Wbkr Facebook Page#The Airstream Resort Park#Airstream
WOMI Owensboro

30 Kentucky Businesses with the Largest Number of Employees

Who knows? This might just be what you've been looking for if you're seeking employment or planning to change jobs. It's a list of businesses with the most employees in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and, I have to tell you, it has been a fascinating read. I'm not exactly SURPRISED by what I've seen on the list. I just didn't know how large the workforce was for each of these companies.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WOMI Owensboro

In Indiana’s Most Haunted Cemetery Lives The Ghost of Stiffy Green

Growing up in western Vido County, IN, I knew the legend of Stiffy Green. I heard the story of an old man and his dog that were so close that even death could not separate them. So, my friends and I decided to go check the mausoleum for ourselves. Here is the chilling true story of what happened to my friends and me one night back in the early eighties.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy