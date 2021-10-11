Kentucky & Indiana Folks Celebrate Fall Break In Photos (GALLERY)

Fall Break was last week for a lot of folks. Many packed up and left town while others had a staycation or did nothing at all and they shared it with us. Angel here and we love going on vacation as much as the next person but I have never been out of town on Fall Break. We always have to work and it just never works out for us to leave. However, for many, it is the only time of year they go and for others, they much prefer staying home and piddle around town or within driving distance.