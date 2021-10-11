Lamichhane, Heather Knight voted as ICC Players of the Month for September

The men's and women's Australian Open golf tournaments fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, with both cancelled due to travel restrictions. Golf Australia had already pushed back this year's men's event in Sydney from November to late January or February, but it has now been called off entirely. The women's 2022 tournament was due to be played in Adelaide in February, but that too has been canned. "The decision has not been made lightly but we believe it to be the right outcome under the current circumstances," said Golf Australia chief James Sutherland.

