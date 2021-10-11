CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lamichhane, Heather Knight voted as ICC Players of the Month for September

birminghamnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and England skipper Heather Knight have been voted winners of the ICC Player of the Month for September. Lamichhane beat some strong competition from Bangladesh left-arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed and USA's hard-hitting batter Jaskaran Malhotra -- who themselves delivered some scintillating performances in the month of September.

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Championship Team of the Month for September

11 of the Championship's 24 teams are represented in the WhoScored.com Team of the Month for September. Here, starting from the back, they run through the XI in full... Goalkeeper: Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) - 7.15 rating. September was certainly a busy month for Bristol City shotstopper Daniel Bentley. Only...
SPORTS
90min.com

PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month - September nominees

90min is the home of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award for the 2021/22 & 2022/23 seasons. Each month, you can vote for your favourite players across five divisions of English football, for the chance to win incredible prizes, including the opportunity to present the award to the winning player.
SPORTS
The Independent

Four-star Arsenal defeat Hoffenheim in Women’s Champions League

Arsenal chalked up their first win of the Women’s Champions League group stage by beating Hoffenheim 4-0 at Meadow Park.Following their 4-1 defeat at Barcelona in their opening fixture of Group C, goals from Kim Little, Tobin Heath, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson saw the Gunners to a comfortable victory that pulls them level on points with their German opponents in the standings.Little and Heath found the net prior to half-time, before Miedema and Williamson rounded off the scoring in the second period, although Hoffenheim had plenty of chances themselves.Nicole Billa fired wide on the turn as Arsenal failed to...
WORLD
birminghamnews.net

T20 WC: Winner to get USD 1.6 million, confirms ICC

Dubai [UAE], October 10 (ANI): The winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a winners' cheque of USD 1.6 million while the runners-up will get half that amount, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday. All 16 competing teams will receive part of the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandeep Lamichhane
Person
Sana Mir
Person
Jp Duminy
Person
Jaskaran Malhotra
atlutd.com

Matt DeJianne named Academy Player of the Month for September

U-16 striker Matt DeJianne has been named the Academy Player of the Month for September. Nominated by U-16 head coach and former Atlanta United midfielder Kevin Kratz, Matt has been an impact player throughout his five years with Atlanta United. “Matt is a hard-working player and represents the core values...
ATLANTA, GA
birminghamnews.net

BCCI unveils Team India's new jersey ahead of T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the new jersey of the men's team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. BCCI along with MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team unveiled the jersey on...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cricket Australia chief: Ashes preparations proceeding full steam ahead

The Cricket Australia (CA) boss says Ashes preparations are proceeding “full steam ahead” after the tour was given the green light by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).Concerns over Australia’s Covid travel restrictions and the prospect of multiple withdrawals among the visiting side were real enough just last week for the ECB to suggest they may not take part in the marquee series if a group befitting of the historic rivalry could not be raised.But successful discussions with CA over arrangements for families and quarantine meant there were no opt-outs, with England on Sunday naming a near full-strength squad...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icc#Cricket World Cup#England#Icc Players#Ani#The Icc Voting Academy#The England Team
birminghamnews.net

Hima Das vows to 'come back stronger' after testing COVID positive

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Ace Indian athlete, Hima Das has tested positive for COVID, the 21-year-old announced on Wednesday. Das took on Twitter and wrote: "I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before. A gentle reminder for everyone to stay safe and wear mask."After failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the 2018 U-20 World Champion in 400 metres took a short break to nurse her hamstring injury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain

Virat Kohli will be looking for a fairytale ending to his leadership of India's Twenty20 team as he chases an elusive first major title at the World Cup. Kohli was closing in on his India debut when Dhoni's team created history by winning the first world T20 title in Johannesburg.
WORLD
SB Nation

Missy Bo Kearns Wins Standard Chartered Player Of The Month for September

Liverpool Academy graduate Missy Bo Kearns won the Standard Chartered Player of the Month award for the month of September. Kearns had been integral in wins against Watford and Crystal Palace, with her first goal of the season coming during that away win at Vicarage Road directly from a corner kick. This is not her first POTM award and certainly not to be her last.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Golf's men and women's Australian Open cancelled

The men's and women's Australian Open golf tournaments fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, with both cancelled due to travel restrictions. Golf Australia had already pushed back this year's men's event in Sydney from November to late January or February, but it has now been called off entirely. The women's 2022 tournament was due to be played in Adelaide in February, but that too has been canned. "The decision has not been made lightly but we believe it to be the right outcome under the current circumstances," said Golf Australia chief James Sutherland.
GOLF
birminghamnews.net

T20 WC: CSK coach Stephen Fleming joins New Zealand camp

Dubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach and former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming on Saturday joined the Kiwis camp ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2021. Under Fleming's leadership, CSK lifted their fourth IPL title on Friday after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders...
WORLD
AFP

Nature Strip wins turf's biggest prize, The Everest

Star sprinter Nature Strip, ridden by James McDonald, lived up to his billing as favourite to win the world's richest turf race, The Everest, in front of thousands of cheering punters in Sydney on Saturday. The seven-year-old gelding, trained by Chris Waller, led all the way to hold off a fast-finishing Masked Crusader and collect a whopping Aus$6.2 million (US$4.6 million) for barely a one-minute dash. On a blustery day, Eduardo came third at Royal Randwick in the first major event in Sydney with crowds -- capped at 10,000 -- since a months-long Covid-19 lockdown was eased. Normally, 40,000 fans would pack the venue, but those there provided some much-needed atmosphere to a sport which, like most others, has suffered under pandemic restrictions.
SPORTS
The Independent

Kyle Coetzer excited by strength of Scotland squad ahead of T20 World Cup

Kyle Coetzer believes Scotland possess the strongest squad that the country has ever assembled at a Twenty20 World Cup.Scotland start their campaign against Bangladesh in Muscat on Sunday with Oman and Papua New Guinea completing the Group B line-up.Holland, Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka make up Group A and the top two from each section will advance to the Super 12 stage.Afghanistan, Australia, England, India New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies have automatically qualified for the Super 12 stage.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @CricketScotland are determined to make up for lost time at the #T20WorldCup 👊https://t.co/E2Nz0wCpJk— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October...
WORLD
birminghamnews.net

Ori-Plast honours Rashmi's battle for respect, honour and identity as a record-breaking athlete

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 16 (ANI/ATK): From salt marshes of Kutch to gold-winning performances on international tracks, Rashmi's journey has never been easy. Hindrances dotted her path and tried stifling her dreams. But she never let that happen. Rashmi Rocket, due for release on October 15th, 2021, tells the story of an athlete's triumphing over obstacles in life with toughness and grit.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy