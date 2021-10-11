Fager: Deadline to register for November election is Oct 12

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After several rounds of negotiations, Hutchinson Community College and its faculty have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. According to HutchCC President Dr. Carter File, the faculty approved the new contract last week and it will now go before the Board of Trustees for action during a regular meeting on Thursday. If the board gives approval, it will end a long round of negotiations that included both sides declaring an impasse Aug. 2. A mediator was brought in at that time to try to get both sides closer to an agreement.

