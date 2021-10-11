CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fager: Deadline to register for November election is Oct 12

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Clerk and election official Jenna Fager reminds us there is an election coming up the first Tuesday in November. "We've got the Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees," Fager said. "We've also got the City Council, your local school board will be on the ballot as well. There's a special question that's county-wide. It's for the Reno County Commission districts. It's to expand the board from three members to five members."

Hutch Post

Hutch Post

