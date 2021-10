As of 11 October, South Africa is no longer on the UK’s red list for international travel.This means that travellers coming into Britain from South Africa no longer have to quarantine for 11 nights in a government-mandated hotel, at a cost of thousands per person - making a holiday there a much more appealing prospect, just in time for winter.But are flights operating, and is South Africa letting UK travellers in?Here’s what we know so far.Can UK arrivals enter South Africa?Yes. Foreign nationals may visit South Africa for any reason, including tourism.You must arrive with a paper copy of a...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO