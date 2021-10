Growing up in the early 80s and 90s, I knew only the very basic, negative side of HIV and AIDS. I remember hearing the jokes in school, not just about HIV but also about being gay. People would say things like “don’t touch that person because they’ve got AIDS” or rumours of two boys kissing would spread around school alongside the dangerous rhetoric claiming that they both had AIDS because of that kiss.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO