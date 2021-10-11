On-Air Giveaways On WMMR For Week Of 10/11/21
Welcome to the fabulous world of WMMR’s On-Air Giveaways. Peruse the page for fun prizes with our full-time DJs this week. Word of the Week: Keep track of the daily letters all week, know the Word of the Week on Friday morning and you could win a 4-pack of tickets as MMR Rocks Red Hot Chili Peppers with The Strokes and Thundercat – Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/15) at 10am via TicketMaster. Get complete details, presale info and another chance to win for MMR VIPs HERE.wmmr.com
