On-Air Giveaways On WMMR For Week Of 10/11/21

wmmr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the fabulous world of WMMR’s On-Air Giveaways. Peruse the page for fun prizes with our full-time DJs this week. Word of the Week: Keep track of the daily letters all week, know the Word of the Week on Friday morning and you could win a 4-pack of tickets as MMR Rocks Red Hot Chili Peppers with The Strokes and Thundercat – Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/15) at 10am via TicketMaster. Get complete details, presale info and another chance to win for MMR VIPs HERE.

wmmr.com

Related
tvismypacifier.com

This Week on TV – 10/10/21-10/16/21

Welcome to a new week of TV! Thank you for putting up with no schedule last week. I’m healing nicely after a great surgery and some shocking news, but with some help, the schedule should be good, so make sure you check it out so you don’t miss anything!. Don’t...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
Guitar Player

Four Reasons Danny Gatton Remains a Guitar Legend

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1945, Daniel Wood Gatton Jr. began playing guitar at age nine, inspired by players like Les Paul and Hank Garland. Bringing dazzling virtuoso technique to down-home styles, Gatton distilled blues, rockabilly and country into a twanging brew he called “redneck jazz.”. Here are four reasons...
MUSIC
wnmufm.org

Oktoberfest '21 Giveaway

WNMU-FM, Public Radio 90 2021 OCTOBERFEST GIVEAWAY FUND DRIVE OFFICIAL RULES. No pledge contribution is necessary. Entrants may enter without pledging by calling 906-227-9668. Email and electronic entries will NOT be accepted. All donors during Oktoberfest will automatically be included in the drawing. Pledge online and enter!. To enter without...
MARQUETTE, MI
James Logie

6 of the Most Famous Celebrities From Columbus, OH

Columbus is a city that offers a lot to many people. Many people have called the city home over the years, including some pretty famous ones. There is a decently long list to go through, but this will just be a quick look at some of the famous people who have called the city home at some point.
COLUMBUS, OH
breakingandentering.net

B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 10/5 – 10/11/21

Milwaukee music has featured a ton of big releases as of late, and you can catch those in this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes! This week, we’re checking out new music from Vincent Van Great & Amanda Huff, Nile, Lakeyah, Dinner Set Gang and many more. Don’t forget to follow Breaking And Entering on Spotify for more playlists, get some exclusives on Patreon, and check out this week’s playlist below:
MILWAUKEE, WI
westsideseattle.com

Sunset of the week 10-11-21

If you would like to obtain some well considered financial advice, contact Sarah Cecil 206-938-6017. This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
LIFESTYLE
bubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 10/11/21: FOX ; Adult Swim

Premieres: 800 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” Bambi’s revenge and much, much more are featured in the annual Halloween special. Premieres: 830 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. “The Yawn of the Dead Adventure”. Moon, Judy and Ham try to survive Alaska’s darkest and spookiest day...
TV SERIES
whbc.com

Sports ‘n Stuff 10/11/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk. Gruden took the heat off of Urban Meyer for now…. John Gruden’s old emails came back to bite him after it was discovered the coach used a racist trope to describe DeMaurice Smith. But Gruden’s now arguing his characterization of the executive director of the NFLPA, well, it was just part of his larger criticism of NFL execs and team owners.
NFL
wyso.org

Equinox - 10/11/21

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Equinox, hosted by Duante Beddingfield:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Duante every Monday night from 8-11...
ENTERTAINMENT
soulofmiami.org

Alice The Musical 10/16/21-11/13/21

Take a wild, thrilling ride into a world of imagination and wonder in Paul Boyd’s musical version of the classic Lewis Carroll books. Curious Alice, the heroine of our story, tumbles down a magic rabbit hole and into an enchanted world full of whimsical and wacky characters including the always late White Rabbit, the absent-minded Mad Hatter, the mysterious Cheshire Cat, the hilarious duo of Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and of course the menacing Queen of Hearts! Follow Alice through this mysterious land as she tries to make her way back home.
ENTERTAINMENT
101 WIXX

Throwback Track: 10-11-21

Blues Traveler frontman John Popper was caught in the “friend zone” with the band’s original bass player, Felicia Lewis, when he wrote this song. They are still very close in life, just never romantic. This was the first hit for Blues Traveler, and it shot them to stardom after seven...
MUSIC
WCIA

KidCaster 10/11/21: Jaxon Ritter

Jaxon Ritter was our KidCaster on Monday, October 11th. If you know a kid that would like to give the forecast LIVE on TV, email Jack Gerfen at jgerfen@wcia.com or message him on his Facebook page: Meteorologist Jack Gerfen or through Twitter: @WCIA3Jack.
PETS
LSU Reveille

Alphabet Soup 10/11/21

DJ Tails and the Eggman are back with another edition of Alphabet Soup! This week's show was a mixture of jazz flavors with moody indie rock. Join us next Monday from 11pm to 1am for more of our favorite tracks!. TAILS...★. EGGMAN...☻. Outkast - Aquemini ☻. Earth, Wind & Fire...
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Talkin’ Rock with Troy Sanders of Mastodon and Moriah Formica from Plush

Lots to get to on this episode of Talkin’ Rock. Troy Sanders from Mastodon starts us up by talking about the upcoming release of their new album, Hushed and Grim. We talk about using a new producer and the high recommendation he got. He tells me why the album is so long, the unusual bass sound/solo on the TearDrinker song, their views on making videos and LOTS more.
MUSIC

