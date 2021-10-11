CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL uplift brings September records for Iowa

By Craig Davies
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL has been lauded as bringing a September boost to the state of Iowa, with analysts stating that bettors flocked to the region’s online and retail sportsbooks. Bettors placed $210.4m in wagers at Iowa’s online and retail sportsbooks during the month, which is up 94.1 per cent from $108.4m in August and 190.7 per cent from $72.4m in the corresponding month one year earlier.

Iowa Smashes State Record with $210.4 Million Betting Handle in September

The month of September proved to be a fascinating one for Iowa in the world of sports betting, and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reported a state-record $210.4 million sports betting handle for the month. The NFL season kicked off and brought a ton of new bettors to the market. At the same time, there has been significant betting interest in Iowa’s 5-0 start to the college football season that has included big conference wins over Indiana and Iowa State. Circa Sports launched the 13th mobile betting platform in Iowa this week, and as the market continues to grow and evolve, this record month could be eclipsed in due time.
