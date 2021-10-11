NFL uplift brings September records for Iowa

DENVER (CBS4) – October is finally here and started off with a below normal temperature. These cooler temperatures are closer to where we actually should be for this time of year. We spent almost all of September with well above normal temperatures. Here is a look at the breakdown of our September heat. It was a very hot month in Denver, and all of Colorado. These hot temperatures landed us in third place for hottest Septembers on record for Denver. If not for the last two days of cooler temperatures, we would have ended up with the hottest September on record. September is becoming the month with the fastest warming rate for Denver. We also have now ended with 59 days with 90 degrees or above in Denver, tying for 5th most on record. We most likely won’t hit another 90 until next year as temperatures should stay below 90 from now on. We do warm up a bit on Sunday, back to the upper 70s and low 80s.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO