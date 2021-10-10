Public Hearing Oct. 13 Re: Application For Community Development Block Grant Funds; $371K For Gloucester City; $1.3M For Entire County
A public notice was published on October 9, 2021 advising that the County of Camden will be holding a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. The purpose is to announce to its residents that the County of Camden intends to apply to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for: $370,684 in Community Development Block Grant CV1 funds for Gloucester City and $1,343,678 in Community Development Block Grant CV2 funds, which were made available through the CARES Act, Public Law 116-136.www.southjerseyobserver.com
