Poshmark Powers Up Its Resellers With Tech Tools

Poshmark is looking to increase its edge in the peer-to-peer fashion universe, introducing new tech tools to make it easier for its growing ranks of serious sellers. “There will always be those doing this as a hobby, but others are turning this into growing reselling businesses,” said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark, in remarks given at this year’s virtual Poshfest. “We know they need more data and more productivity tools. We only win when sellers win,” he added.