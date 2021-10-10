KDRT public affairs show Davisville wins S.F. Press Club awards for fourth year running

The San Francisco Press Club recently announced the winners for the 2021 Greater Bay Area Journalism Awards, and KDRT’s “Davisville” placed second and third among small noncommercial radio/audio public-affairs programs! The annual contest recognizes excellent work by journalists and other communicators in 12 counties ranging from Monterey and Marin to Yolo. “Davisville” has previously won six S.F. Press Club awards for programs created in 2019, 2018 and 2017. This year’s award-winning episodes include an interview with Winters’ Nora Cary titled “The Palms, on indefinite hiatus, is ending its lease in Winters” (first broadcast Aug. 17, 2020) and an interview with Ryan Easterday, a U.S. Navy commander from Davis (first broadcast Feb. 17, 2020).