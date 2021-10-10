I have been sleeping with my boss/ owner of the company for many years. His wife found out. They want me to put in my to weeks.

I have had a great worth ethic and have done great for this company for years. I have been sleeping with my boss/ owner of the company. His wife found out and now they/ his wife want me to put in my two week notice and leave my job I have done great for the company and devoted my life to helping it be successful. No other reason than the affair and wife can’t stand it. Rightfully so but can they fire me for this? What grounds do I have to protect myself and my job? This is so unfair and takes two for this mess to happen. Has been over a 2 year relationship.