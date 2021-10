Produced in collaboration with Oliver Wyman, this report argues that to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve a net-zero future, a multifold increase in private capital flows is needed to deploy, validate and expand critical breakthrough technologies in the next decade. Individual stakeholder action will not solve the potential market failures, resulting in significant investment gaps. Co-designed solutions that focus on innovative financing approaches, new ways of doing business as well as de-risking measures are necessary. By proposing an initial set of financing approaches and de-risking solutions, this report seeks to initiate an important discussion on how to rapidly accelerate the deployment of capital towards breakthrough technologies to fight climate change.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO