It is Showtime!. As the league stage of IPL has come to an end we have got the 4 teams that will be fighting for the trophy in the playoffs. Delhi capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders have finished at the first second third, and fourth positions respectively. The race to finals begins today with DC vs CSK in Qualifier 1. It will be the 21st knockout match for CSK which is the most number of knockout matches played by any team in the history of IPL. The team who wins this will directly reach the finals while the one who will lose will get another chance to play against the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO