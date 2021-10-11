CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Shouldn't Treat the Unvaccinated as Second-Class Citizens

By Liz Wolfe
Reason.com
Reason.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A decree from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that took effect on August 17 requires businesses to ask customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The city is deploying enforcers to make sure that some 23,000 restaurants and 25,000 nightlife spots across the city of 10 million comply. De Blasio presented the "Key to NYC" pass, which will also be required for entry to gyms and concert venues, as New Yorkers' best shot at freedom.

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

