New York Shouldn't Treat the Unvaccinated as Second-Class Citizens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 200 women incarcerated on Rikers Island, including trans women, will be transferred to state-run correction facilities in Westchester County. The deal struck by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio is designed to address the chronic issues at the city jail complex. But as one man told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas on Wednesday, conditions for the thousands that remain on the island are dire. READ MORE: Parole Officers Warn ‘Less Is More’ Law Could Have Dangerous Consequences Amid Rikers Island Crisis Behind the walls on Rikers Island, the desperation has not let up, despite the city touting various plans...

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO