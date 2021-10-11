CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors say fatal shooting in Marion Oaks was self-defense

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors said a man who shot another man at a southwest Marion County home earlier this year, did so in self-defense and that no charges will be filed against the shooter. Explaining her decision in a five-page memorandum, Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt cited Florida's "stand your ground law," which removes a person's duty to retreat and allows them to use deadly force if they believe their life may be in danger.

