Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera 360 1080p review

By Carrie-Ann Skinner
TechRadar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera 360 1080p records clear Full HD footage and can use ambient light to provide color video in low-light situations. Extremely affordable and easy to use, the inclusion of a microSD card slot means you don’t need to pay for a subscription service to review recorded footage at a later date. However, it isn’t the most stylish-looking device, and since it is mains-powered, it’s less flexible when it comes to placement than other models on the market.

