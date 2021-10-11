Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera 360 1080p review

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple also renewed its lineup of iPad, including the affordable one. Despite retaining the older form factor, Apple iPad 10.2 9th gen brings a lot of optimization allowing for a better user experience. But for less money, you can now find another high-end tablet with the Android operating system and similar specifications: the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5. Is it able to replace the new iPad or you still get more by going for an Apple tablet? This is a comparison between Apple iPad 10.2 9th gen and the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 which will help you to find it out.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO