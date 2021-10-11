Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera 360 1080p review
The Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera 360 1080p records clear Full HD footage and can use ambient light to provide color video in low-light situations. Extremely affordable and easy to use, the inclusion of a microSD card slot means you don’t need to pay for a subscription service to review recorded footage at a later date. However, it isn’t the most stylish-looking device, and since it is mains-powered, it’s less flexible when it comes to placement than other models on the market.www.techradar.com
