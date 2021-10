Vibes were high from the jump. The influence of Knicks branding guru Steve Stoute has been felt in recent shootaround playlists. Players ran out the Madison Square Garden tunnel to Pop Smoke’s “Tell the Vision” narrating their dramatic entrance. By the time they began launching practice shots, RJ Barrett was rapping along with Drake’s verse from “Way 2 Sexy.” Dipset played next, with Cam’ron and Juelz Santana’s “Welcome to New York City” keeping the atmosphere local. Stoute’s influence is a welcome break from the Counting Crows playing during warm-ups as recently as three years ago.

